NDP leader says Regina MP Erin Weir facing allegations of harassment

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh launched an investigation Thursday into the conduct of Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir, without waiting for an actual victim of alleged harassment to come forward with a complaint.

The investigation was prompted by an email sent earlier this week to all New Democrat MPs by one of their caucus colleagues, Christine Moore, who had not personally experienced anything untoward.

The email alleged that Weir has “engaged in harassing behaviour towards women, specifically members of the NDP staff team,” Singh told a hastily assembled news conference.

The allegations were sufficiently serious that Singh said he felt he had to take some immediate action.

“The idea is that we believe in a survivor-led process … but just because we don’t have a survivor, we don’t have someone who’s experienced (harassment) and is willing to come forward, it’s my responsibility as a leader that is committed to creating a safe working space to at least do something to examine or to look into any allegations that raise concerns about the work place.”

Singh did not identify the name of the email writer or disclose the content. But both quickly found their way into the media.

In response to an email Weir had sent to his caucus colleagues Tuesday announcing his intention to run for the position of caucus chair, Moore hit reply-all, telling Weir he’s “the last person in the caucus I would like to see to get that position.”

“There is too many women (mostly employee) complaint to me that you were harassing to them and as a women I would not feel comfortable to meet with you alone,” she wrote.

Moore, who represents a northern Quebec riding, issued a statement late Thursday further confirming her role in the matter.

“As you are now aware, I sent an email expressing some concerns I had regarding a colleague’s behaviour. It is important that we take this kind of information seriously and I have confidence in the process that is being put in place and will be participating in any way I can.”

In addition to engaging an independent investigator to look into the allegations, Singh said Weir has been temporarily suspended from asking questions in the Commons or sitting on committees, although he remains a member of the NDP caucus.

So far, Singh said nothing suggests Weir’s alleged misconduct was ”sexual in nature; it’s just harassment.”

In a statement that was issued shortly before Singh’s news conference, Weir protested his innocence, but also pledged support for the party’s investigation.

“As politicians, we are placed in a position of public trust. We are, and should be, held to the highest possible standards and it is absolutely right that our party has a process to investigate any allegations of harassment,” he said.

“However, I do not know what is being alleged. I am confident that I have not harassed anyone and welcome a prompt investigation to clear my name.”

In an interview later with CTV’s Power Play, Weir said Moore’s complaint hit him like a bolt out of the blue.

“It feels like it might have been politically motivated,” he said, noting the connection with his intention to run for caucus chair.

While he acknowledged that Moore’s email put Singh in a difficult position and that any allegation of harassment needs to be investigated, Weir did question the fairness of being publicly named in the absence of a specific complaint.

 

File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks at an availability following caucus meetings in Ottawa. Singh says Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir has been temporarily suspended amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Previous story
Discovery School launching in Red Deer

Just Posted

Watch: Balzac Billy the groundhog to forecast Alberta’s spring

Groundhog Day predictions on Friday

Nominate a Red Deer-area ‘heritage hero’ for public recognition

Red Deer Heritage Recognition Awards will open nominations in March

High-tech cameras suggest polar bears having tougher time hunting

Researchers have attached tiny cameras to polar bears for a bear’s-eye view… Continue reading

New $1-million hospital finally going up for Medicine River Wildlife Centre

Walls and steel roof will be erected mid-month

Suspect in repeat thefts arrested by Red Deer RCMP

Police warn citizens to not leave their cars running and unlocked

WATCH: Five Red Deerians died of drug overdoses in January while 88 others were saved

Rising stats show that street opioids are getting stronger

Central Alberta students may be on their way to China

Wolf Creek Public Schools partnering with Li Wan Education Bureau

Man tells authorities that he damaged ‘Field of Dreams’ site

A 20-year-old man has told authorities that he drove onto and damaged… Continue reading

Underdog Eagles trying to pull off historic comeback story

America loves comeback stories, the last-to-first variety that features new stars, big… Continue reading

CBC launches new comedy ‘Crawford’ digitally first, TV later

CBC launches new comedy ‘Crawford’ digitally first, TV later

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Harry Potter’s power appears to extend beyond the page, as recent Canadian… Continue reading

Report: Women unnecessarily suffering from heart disease due to lack of research

OTTAWA — A new report from the Heart and Stroke Foundation says… Continue reading

Development in Canadian Arctic lags behind other northern regions: think tank

An international affairs think tank says economic development in Canada’s Arctic is… Continue reading

28 Russians have Olympic doping bans lifted

MOSCOW — Twenty-eight Russian athletes had their Olympic doping bans overturned Thursday,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month