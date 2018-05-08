NDP MP who called out colleague suspended amid sex misconduct allegations

OTTAWA — Less than a week after her own allegations got a fellow MP kicked out of the NDP caucus, Christine Moore found herself suspended from party duties Tuesday amid allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour involving a veteran of the war in Afghanistan.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh ordered an investigation into the claims against the Quebec MP as media reports swirled about Moore’s alleged behaviour towards a retired soldier who came to Ottawa to advocate on behalf of ill and injured military members.

In an interview, retired corporal Glen Kirkland said Moore first approached him after he testified before a parliamentary committee in June 2013, where he had been asked to speak on the treatment of ill and injured soldiers.

Kirkland was wounded in an ambush in Afghanistan in 2008 while driving a light-armoured vehicle. Three other soldiers were killed and Kirkland suffered severe injuries, including a damaged pancreas and right eye, crushed vertebrae, bleeding in the brain and PTSD.

“She took interest in my health because her background is in nursing,” Kirkland told The Canadian Press in a phone interview Tuesday.

“She asked me back to her office.… I was a corporal in the military and a member of Parliament asked me to do something. There was no thought process. It was just the way it was.

“She started pouring me drinks and I told her: ‘I’m on medication,’” Kirkland continued. “I told her what I was on. She said it was fine. I was like: ‘OK, you’re a nurse and you’re kind of my boss, so what am I going to say?’”

Kirkland did not want to get into specifics Tuesday. But he did tell the CBC that Moore followed him back to his hotel and continued to send explicit messages, even turning up unannounced at his Manitoba home before he forcibly told her to stop.

Previous story
Innisfail zoo owner says he’s glad to be held to high standards

Just Posted

Updated: Mobile supervised consumption site clears first hurdle at Red Deer council

A supervised consumption site may be in Red Deer’s future after council… Continue reading

Central Alberta leads province in motorcycle-related deaths

Six dead so far this season

Red Deer County passes cannabis retailer rules

All cannabis retail applications must be approved by municipal planning commission

Red Deer County wrestling with acreage livestock regulations

County council asked staff to fine tune new regulations for keeping livestock for personal use

Turning Point reaches its 30th year

Birthday barbecue to be held Wednesday

WATCH: North Red Deer community centre construction begins

Red Deerians living on the north side of the city are about… Continue reading

Edmonton Eskimos keeping coach Jason Maas, GM Brock Sunderland until 2020

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos are keeping head coach Jason Maas and… Continue reading

What’s inside Red Deer council’s proposal to allow mobile supervised consumption sites

Here’s a look at what’s inside the proposed amendment that would allow… Continue reading

Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off winner to give wheelchair to Humboldt Bronco

The 2018 Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off winner will donate his wheelchair to… Continue reading

Westerner Park Urban Farm Festival this weekend in Red Deer

Learn more about urban farming this weekend in Red Deer. There are… Continue reading

5 survival strategies for camping on a budget

Exploring nature and sleeping under the stars can be viewed as an… Continue reading

Under pressure to clamp down on semi-automatics, Trudeau defers to police

OTTAWA — Police, not politicians, should decide what restrictions to place on… Continue reading

Jays closer Osuna charged with assault, placed on administrative leave

Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has been placed on administrative leave… Continue reading

‘A bear’s best friend:’ Alberta naturalist Charlie Russell dies at 76

An Alberta naturalist who lived with bears to learn that people are… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month