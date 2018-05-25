NDP nominates candidate for pending Innisfail-Sylvan Lake byelection

Another candidate has entered the pending Innisfail-Sylvan Lake byelection race.

Nicole Mooney, a teacher and advocate for Central Alberta, was announced as the Alberta New Democratic Party’s nominee on Friday.

“I’m running because I want to be Innisfail-Sylvan Lake’s voice in Edmonton,” said Mooney. “I want to make sure we have the teachers, schools and supports we need for our kids to have the best start in life and opportunities for a bright future.”

She joins a field that now has three confirmed candidates. Devin Dreeshen is the nominee for the United Conservative Party. He is the son of federal conservative MP Earl Dreeshen, Red Deer-Mountain View.

On Thursday, the Alberta Party nominated Abigail Douglass to run in the riding.

The riding has been without an MLA since Don MacIntyre resigned from the legislature on Feb. 2 after sexual assault and sexual interference charges were laid against him.

A date for the byelection has not yet been set.



