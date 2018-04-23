NDP wants MPs to invite Pope Francis to apologize for residential schools

OTTAWA — The NDP is hoping MPs from other parties will join them in issuing a formal invitation to Pope Francis to apologize to residential school survivors.

NDP MP Charlie Angus said an opposition day motion to be debated Thursday is meant to appeal straight to the pontiff himself.

“We are asking him to work with us, to walk with us as Canadians,” Angus said Monday.

“We’re not telling the Catholic bishops to do anything,” he said. “We are asking the Pope, given his incredible reputation as a social justice leader, to join Canada and to close this chapter.”

A papal apology delivered on Canadian soil was one of 94 recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Bishop Lionel Gendron, who is president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, issued a letter to Indigenous Peoples in Canada late last month to say that after carefully considering the request, Pope Francis felt he could not personally respond.

The conference of bishops has since clarified that an apology from the Pope would be inappropriate given the structure of the Roman Catholic Church, and that Canadian bishops would be best placed to keep engaging in reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

They also did not rule out an apology coming sometime in the future.

Last week, the NDP and the Liberals asked the House of Commons for unanimous consent to pass a motion that would have asked the conference of bishops to invite Pope Francis to deliver the apology.

It was opposed by Conservative MP Garnett Genuis, who said he did so because he believes in the separation of church and state.

“It is quite unprecedented that Parliament would tell the church how to undertake its reconciliation efforts here,” Genuis said at the time.

Angus, however, suggested there was irony in that argument.

“I don’t know why we’re talking about a division of church and state when the residential schools were the creation of church and state, with the expressed intent of destroying Indigenous identity,” Angus said.

“So therefore, church and state have to come together at this point.”

The new version of the NDP motion, which also calls on the Catholic Church to release all its records relating to residential schools and to do its best to raise the amount of money it had originally committed to give survivors, would not require unanimous consent to be debated and come to a vote.

Previous story
Kinder Morgan bungled pipeline public relations: poll
Next story
Van mounts sidewalk in Toronto, multiple people hit, arrest made

Just Posted

Feds to post deficits $8B bigger than expected over next two years: PBO report

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is on track to run deficits nearly… Continue reading

Speeding results in drug trafficking charges

Maskwacis RCMP arrest Wetaskiwin man

Van mounts sidewalk in Toronto, multiple people hit, arrest made

TORONTO — Multiple people are injured and one person is in custody… Continue reading

NDP wants MPs to invite Pope Francis to apologize for residential schools

OTTAWA — The NDP is hoping MPs from other parties will join… Continue reading

Kinder Morgan bungled pipeline public relations: poll

The survey suggests 58 per cent of Canadians believe the company is to blame for poor perceptions

Replay Red Deer April 22, 2018

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

As Osoyoos Indian Band flourishes, so too does Okanagan’s wine tourism

Indigenous practices have driven growth of South Okanagan’s wine history and agricultural influence

Loblaw Companies tax court trial over Barbadian banking subsidiary starts

TORONTO — A tax court trial involving Loblaw Companies Ltd. and allegations… Continue reading

As trial winds down, DA downplays Cosby travel records

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Prosecutors highlighted gaps in Bill Cosby’s travel records on… Continue reading

Summer Movie Preview: Hollywood roars back into action

LOS ANGELES — Summer starts early this year in Hollywood with the… Continue reading

5 things to know as William and Kate have 3rd child

LONDON — Like everything to do with Britain’s royal family, a mix… Continue reading

Plane not de-iced before crash near remote Saskatchewan community: safety board

FOND DU LAC, Sask. — Investigators say a plane that crashed near… Continue reading

Toys “R” US ends Canadian stores auction with Fairfax as the only bidder

TORONTO — Toys “R” Us Inc. will seek approval to sell its… Continue reading

Shania Twain to host Canadian Country Music Awards in Hamilton

TORONTO — Shania Twain has long been a darling of the Canadian… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month