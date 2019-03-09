Nearly 100 people march for women in Red Deer

Nearly 100 people took to the streets of downtown Red Deer Saturday to take part in a women’s march in celebration of International Women’s Day, which was Friday. Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff

More than 80 people gathered in downtown Red Deer Saturday to march in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Sadia Khan, event organizer, said she was glad to see so many men join women for the event.

“Community doesn’t look like just women – women are only half the population of the world. Community consists of men, women and children,” said Khan.

The goal of the event was to “inspire the young women leaders of the future,” Khan added.

“They’re the catalyst of our community,” she said. “I hope we can support and ignite the passion and keep the momentum going.”

Khan said this march was a great way to recognize International Women’s Day, which was Friday.

But “it’s important to celebrate this day every day,” said Khan. “One day is great to bring awareness and create a dialogue in the community of Red Deer, but we must continue this dialogue every day and recognize the sacrifices women make at their workplace and as mothers, as sisters, as wives.”

People of all ages participated in a women’s march Saturday in downtown Red Deer in celebration of International Women’s Day, which was Friday. Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff