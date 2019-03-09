Nearly 100 people took to the streets of downtown Red Deer Saturday to take part in a women’s march in celebration of International Women’s Day, which was Friday. Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff

Nearly 100 people march for women in Red Deer

Saturday’s march celebrated International Women’s Day

More than 80 people gathered in downtown Red Deer Saturday to march in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Sadia Khan, event organizer, said she was glad to see so many men join women for the event.

“Community doesn’t look like just women – women are only half the population of the world. Community consists of men, women and children,” said Khan.

The goal of the event was to “inspire the young women leaders of the future,” Khan added.

“They’re the catalyst of our community,” she said. “I hope we can support and ignite the passion and keep the momentum going.”

Khan said this march was a great way to recognize International Women’s Day, which was Friday.

But “it’s important to celebrate this day every day,” said Khan. “One day is great to bring awareness and create a dialogue in the community of Red Deer, but we must continue this dialogue every day and recognize the sacrifices women make at their workplace and as mothers, as sisters, as wives.”

More to come.

 

People of all ages participated in a women’s march Saturday in downtown Red Deer in celebration of International Women’s Day, which was Friday. Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff

Nearly 100 people took to the streets of downtown Red Deer Saturday to take part in a women’s march in celebration of International Women’s Day, which was Friday. Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff

Previous story
PHOTOS: Making a splash at the Polar Plunge in Red Deer

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Making a splash at the Polar Plunge in Red Deer

The second Red Deer Polar Plunge, in support of the Law Enforcement… Continue reading

Red Deer region unemployment numbers healthy

Region had best unemployment rate of the province’s seven economic regions, says Statistics Canada

Companies decry ‘valve turners’ who shut down pipelines

BISMARCK, N.D. — As Enbridge prepared to move climate-damaging tar sands crude… Continue reading

A ‘relevant time’ to bust myths about immigration, say organizers of Red Deer event

CommUnity of One is an all-day, free event on March 23

Red Deer Rebels pull off dramatic 5-3 victory over Brandon Wheat Kings

Top Rebels’ defenseman, Alex Alexeyev, carried off ice with injury

Highlights: RDC Kings roll over Titans de Limoilou, advance to national volleyball semifinal

RDC will play the VIU Mariners in the semifinal at 8 p.m. on Friday

Nearly 40,000 veterans waiting for disability benefits as backlog keeps growing

OTTAWA — Despite repeated promises to fix the mess, the number of… Continue reading

Alberta UCP leader promises no change to personal income tax rates if elected

EDMONTON — Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney says he won’t be making… Continue reading

Judge rules Alberta couple’s statements in son’s death admissible at trial

LETHBRIDGE — A judge has ruled that statements given to an RCMP… Continue reading

Notley, Kenney square off on best way to bring more women into politics

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and Opposition Leader Jason Kenney locked… Continue reading

Lawyer for double murderer urges judge against ‘custodial death sentence’

CALGARY — The lawyer for a Calgary man convicted of killing a… Continue reading

Hay’s Daze: What’s in a name?

U of Eh? U of See. RDU. Red Deer University. Simple and… Continue reading

Street Tales: Aging with addiction

On October 3, 2009 at 3:00 A.M. I wrote my first Street… Continue reading

Sentencing hearing underway for man convicted of manslaughter in wife’s death

MONTREAL — A sentencing hearing for a Montreal man who was convicted… Continue reading

Most Read