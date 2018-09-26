NEB names three-member panel to conduct Trans Mountain expansion review

CALGARY — The National Energy Board has named the panel that will conduct its reconsideration of the controversial Trans Mountain expansion project.

The board has assigned Lyne Mercier, Alison Scott and Murray Lytle to the panel and has started the application-to-participate process.

It is also seeking comment on the focus and design of the hearings.

The federal government approved the Trans Mountain expansion project in November 2016, following a recommendation by the NEB. However the Federal Court of Appeal quashed the approval earlier this year, citing insufficient consultation with Indigenous communities and a failure to assess the environmental impact of additional oil-tanker traffic.

Last week, the federal government ordered the NEB to go back and conduct a review of tanker traffic and issue its report no later than Feb. 22, 2019.

The Trans Mountain pipeline was owned by Kinder Morgan Canada, but it was bought by Ottawa for $4.5 billion, hoping federal ownership would help overcome the obstacles stopping it from being built.

