Nebraska couple donates Christmas village to museum

OMAHA, Neb. — At one time, Bob Felthousen and Grace Felthousen stored 300 tiny buildings in their Plattsmouth, Nebraska, home. They occasionally took them out of cartons to display on the main floor and in the basement family room, with 700 accessory pieces such as cars, trees and sleighs.

The structures are a minuscule fraction of full size. But the amazing Christmas villages they create are huge indeed.

The Felthousens are among thousands of folks who collect porcelain Department 56 figurines. The company, based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, makes Christmas decorations that become tiny towns when grouped together. The items are among the hottest holiday collectibles. Pieces grow in value after the company quits making them and they get hard to find.

Department 56 collector clubs help fans find rare pieces and even have conventions. As of June 2017, 85 clubs were registered with a national umbrella organization.

The Felthousens got their first figurine in 1986. Now, more than $18,000 and 1,000 pieces later, they have a new home at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum near Ashland, just in time for the Santa Goes to Space event.

Coincidentally, the museum that specializes in space was offered the vast collection in part because it had enough room. The couple wanted to keep the village intact and had trouble finding an area museum large enough to accommodate and store it.

“We never even considered separating it — wouldn’t be important to anybody that way,” Bob Felthousen told the Omaha World-Herald . “It’s perfect here. They have the place to display it. They set it up right by the door.”

The museum’s mission is to educate the public about air and space history, with more than 300,000 square feet of exhibits. Its traditional focus is on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education, but in 2015 it expanded to add art to its educational focus. “STEM” enables the museum to include a variety of exhibits such as the Department 56 display, said marketing manager Deb Hermann.

“We hope to do a lot of different art exhibits,” she said. “It enhances the visitors’ whole experience.”

Department 56 makes items for several collectible series, including a Dickens Village, an Alpine Village and a New England Village. The Felthousen collection includes pieces from two series: the Original Snow Village, with items such as a mountain lodge and chalets, and Christmas in the City, featuring 1930s- and 1940s-style buildings such as a movie theatre and a Chinese restaurant.

The buildings come with lights and movable features, such as rotating signs. Because of that, and its sheer size, the Felthousen display takes several days to set up.

“It took 12 people four hours just to get it out of boxes when we set it up last year,” Bob Felthousen said. It then took two weeks to make it display-ready.

It took about four days to assemble it at the museum — two full days with about 18 volunteers, and another two days for facilities manager Mark Hamilton to complete “the piddly stuff,” Bob Felthousen said.

Hermann said about 130 volunteer hours went into the assembly, including help from the Felthousens.

The Felthousens have collected things throughout their nearly 60-year marriage. They met at Omaha Technical High School, where they were part of a group of five girls and five guys who became lifelong friends.

“She was a cheerleader,” he said with a smiling nod toward Grace Felthousen. “All of the couples stayed married,” though the group now has some widowed members.

Bob Felthousen, 82, said some lean years as children led the couple to become collectors as adults. They had several ventures in Plattsmouth, including a restaurant. His wife was an obstetrics nurse.

“Neither of us had anything when we were kids, and we just worked hard,” he said.

They were unfamiliar with Department 56 when their son gave them a figurine for Christmas.

“We never could have imagined this when we got that gift,” Grace Felthousen said of their first piece.

In true collector fashion, they researched the pieces, joined a collector club and slowly built a village empire. They even travelled to Minneapolis to get one of their most prized pieces, a rare church.

None of their three kids wanted the huge collection.

“In a way, they’re glad it’s gone, because they don’t have to mess with it when we’re gone,” he said. “I’m sure they’ll miss it, too.”

As will people in Plattsmouth and the surrounding area. Last year more than 350 people saw the display at the Felthousen home.

Far more people will be able to see it at the museum, however. Hermann said she expects 2,000 people or more to attend Santa Goes to Space, and many more to see the display during museum hours until it’s dismantled for the year after Jan. 5.

That’s gratifying for the Felthousens.

“We couldn’t have asked for a nicer place,” Bob Felthousen said of the museum. “We’re glad they got it.”

Previous story
42 in hospital after carbon monoxide incident at Delta farm
Next story
UPDATE: Train hits hydro pole, causes outage near Deltaport

Just Posted

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

UPDATE: Train hits hydro pole, causes outage near Deltaport

No injuries reported but traffic in and out of Deltaport is blocked

42 in hospital after carbon monoxide incident at Delta farm

10 patients are in serious condition, says BCEHS

Red Deer rallies around shop that was target of smash and grab robbery

LVs Vinyl Cafe is getting back on its feet thanks to the overwhelming support of residents

Home for LGBTQ+ youth to open soon

First two teens to take part in Haven project expected to move in before Christmas

Watch: Red Deer Mitsubishi gives car to family so they can get nine-year-old to cancer treatment appointments

Getting from Wetaskiwin to Edmonton for cancer treatment in an old, broken… Continue reading

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

VIDEO: B.C. to end geographic area rent increases, close fixed-term lease loopholes

Both clauses allowed landlords to raise rents above the max annual allowable rent increase

UPDATE: Train hits hydro pole, causes outage near Deltaport

No injuries reported but traffic in and out of Deltaport is blocked

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Red Deer astronomer witnesses unknown object in the sky on Tuesday

It could be space junk in our atmosphere, says the expert

Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

In the last few days Red Deer RCMP has received 30 tax scam reports

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month