‘Neglected and degraded:’ Alberta defence lawyers demanding boost to Legal Aid

CALGARY — Members of a Calgary defence lawyers group are halting work they do for free to pressure the Alberta government to boost Legal Aid funding.

The Criminal Defence Lawyers Association wants a 65 per cent increase over four years, starting with a 40 per cent bump this year, president Ian Savage wrote in an open letter to Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley this week.

He said he penned the letter “with a complete sense of desperation.”

“Like a shackled and starving foster child locked in a filthy closet for years, the Legal Aid program is a neglected and degraded shadow of its true potential and is robbing poor and disadvantaged Albertans of their futures,” Savage wrote.

“Your government knows exactly what is going on with its starving hidden child, but prefers to feed and care for its more attractive and socially appealing bigger brothers and sisters: the police, the prosecution service and the jails.”

Legal aid funding was set at $89 million in last month’s provincial budget, but Savage said $150 million is needed to run the program properly.

“Today we will begin withdrawing our unpaid services and expect the government to pay the true cost of the justice system.”

Savage said Legal Aid has been underfunded for a long time, but his group decided it needed to take a strong stand after last month’s provincial budget.

“That’s just a complete slap in the face,” he said in an interview Tuesday.

The NDP believed legal aid was being underfunded when it came into power in 2015 and has since increased funding by about 40 per cent, Ganley said.

“At times like these, where other things in my budget haven’t seen nearly that kind of increase, it’s definitely seen the most significant increase,” she said.

“They’ve been doing quite a good job and obviously we’ve been able to increase their funding such that they’re able to keep up with the workload.”

Some of the increase is due to the economic downturn, as there are more people with a low enough income to qualify for Legal Aid.

The association said it has a number of actions planned this week and next to put pressure on the government.

“We’re just going to keep adding to the list of action items until they all come to a boil,” Savage said.

The first is to start moving cases from the Case Management Office — a counter at the courthouse where justices of the peace handle logistics — to courtrooms with judges.

Defence lawyers can spend two to three hours a day dealing with the management office and that time will be more apparent if they appear before a court, Savage said.

Ganley said it’s too soon to say what impact those tactics may have, but she questioned whether the group should have compared the program to a neglected child.

“I’m not sure that’s the best way to advocate for something.”

Previous story
Central Middle School students created a customized table for Ellen DeGeneres

Just Posted

Stettler murder victim remembered as devoted husband

To call James Hulkovich a devoted husband would be an understatement. His… Continue reading

Historic Mirror library building purchased

Building was once a rural schoolhouse

WATCH: Demand continues to rise for Red Deer food bank

A food drive across the southern part of Red Deer comes at… Continue reading

Man charged for Innisfail armed robbery, police looking for two more suspects

A Central Alberta man was charged for an armed robbery at an… Continue reading

Central Middle School students created a customized table for Ellen DeGeneres

Sawing For Schools Club next aims to grow produce in the classroom

Watch: Above average snow in April in Red Deer so far

A wet white blanket of snow covered the city of Red Deer… Continue reading

Calgary Flames in market for new head coach after firing Glen Gulutzan

CALGARY — Glen Gulutzan bore the brunt of the Calgary Flames’ shortcomings… Continue reading

Hellebuyck perfect as Jets shut out Wild 2-0 Winnipeg takes 3-1 series lead

Jets 2 Wild 0 (Jets lead series 3-1) ST. PAUL, Minn. —… Continue reading

Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92

HOUSTON — Barbara Bush, the snowy-haired first lady whose plainspoken manner and… Continue reading

Watch: Starbucks to close more than 8,000 stores for racial-bias education on May 29

PHILADELPHIA - Starbucks will close more than 8,000 U.S. stores for an… Continue reading

Watch: Above average snow in April in Red Deer so far

A wet white blanket of snow covered the city of Red Deer… Continue reading

Canadian singer Jann Arden quoted in new James Comey book

TORONTO — Canadian singer Jann Arden has always had a realistic outlook… Continue reading

Red Deer-Mountain View MP to host town hall in Bowden to discuss rural crime, marijuana legislation

Though crime will be at the centre of an upcoming town hall,… Continue reading

Is Canada losing its love for Tim Hortons?

One-third of Canadians say they think less of the franchise, poll says

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month