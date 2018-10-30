Neighbourhood density concerns discussed by Red Deer city council

Gordon Curtis and his daughter Dee were trimming a bush in their yard with lights on a narrow-lot street in Anders. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Complaints of noise, traffic and even the downgrading of a north Red Deer street were kindled by a proposal to build 21 townhouses on a formerly treed lot in Glendale.

The latest high-density proposal for 22 Gunn St. was rejected by Red Deer city council on first reading Monday.

Councillors Vesna Higham and Tanya Handley took neighbourhood sentiments into consideration and successfully amended the lot’s zoning to allow for only five or six single-family residences, rather than the proposed townhouses.

Higham said this is at least the third time a developer has sought to put a high-density apartment or townhouse complex on the land, and it isn’t right for the community — as strongly indicated by an 83-name petition presented last summer.

While one side of Gunn Street consists of single-family homes, it’s surrounded by multi-family dwellings, said Higham. “For me, it’s an issue of balance.”

Although council didn’t opt for 10 units in a variety of housing types, as suggested by city administration as a compromise, Higham said she’s willing to consider narrower lot homes on second reading — depending on what the public’s reaction is at a Nov. 26 hearing.

Higher density is something that city planners strive for when creating new neighbourhood or allowing in-fill in older neighbourhoods. Planning manager Emily Damberger said it’s a matter of sustainability and reducing the city’s impact on good-quality agricultural land and natural spaces.

“The idea is to provide a variety of housing options, some higher density, and create a smaller footprint by using less land and more efficient use of land.”

Damberger said mixed density neighbourhoods offer a range of housing prices, starting from the more affordable, and suit a spectrum of people — from young adults renting apartments, condos or townhouses, to families purchasing homes, and older people who are downsizing.

A mix of housing types was proposed for the future Hazlett Lake neighbourhood northwest of Red Deer on Monday. But some councillors felt uncomfortable with the level of density being proposed.

Higham said when she first sat on city council in 2001, the standard was 10 dwellings per hectare. The new standard is 17 dwellings a hectare — and even that’s going up. She noted 19 dwellings per hectare was proposed for the Clover Valley future neighbourhood.

And under the Hazlett Lake proposed neighbourhood plan, if two lots reserved for commercial or community amenities don’t sell for those kind of developments, they would revert to multi-family zoning. This would bring the average density in Hazlett Lake up to 24 dwellings per hectare — which is far too high, Higham added.

“I feel like the backyards will be so small there’d be no room for even a trampoline or play set,” said the councillor, who’s talked to a lot of people like more spacious neighbourhoods.

She successfully argued on first reading of the proposed neighbourhood plan on Monday that the ratio of single family homes should be increased in Hazlett Lake.

By decreasing the number of streets with narrow lot homes, the total dwelling units in the neighbourhood were reduced by 10. But more larger lots were created, so “I feel satisfied that we struck a decent balance,” said Higham.

Not all councillors were on board, however.

Coun. Michael Dawe said he was more concerned about lowering the environmental impact on land that borders a large wetland, such as Hazlett Lake. With higher housing densities, you increase the efficiency of land use, he added.