Neighbours drop opposition to Red Deer County communications tower

An example of the kind of communications tower proposed for Balmoral Heights. Photo contributed

Balmoral Heights residents have dropped their opposition to a proposed communications tower.

Half a dozen residents had signed a petition against the tower when it was first proposed this fall for the Red Deer County subdivision just east of Red Deer.

The county’s municipal planning commission reviewed the 12-metre wifi tower application two weeks ago and voted to defer a decision until the proponent and residents could meet.

Those discussions apparently went well. No objections to the tower remain, county development officer Julie Hardes told the planning commission on Tuesday.

“I would say this is a lesson in effective community collaboration,” said Coun. Christine Moore, adding if there had been more consultation earlier the tower would not likely have become such an issue.

Dave Dittrick, county director of planning and development services, said once residents got more information on what was proposed, the location of the tower, and efforts that will be made to screen it, concerns were addressed.

Neighbours had raised fears the tower would lower property values. They argued that better sites were available.

Despite those concerns, the tower will be erected at the site initially proposed, which is behind a garage on an acreage in the neighbourhood.

The planning commission approved the tower subject to a number of conditions, including that it “not create a nuisance nor adversely affect the amenities of the district.” Anti-climb fencing must also be installed around it.

Coun. Jean Bota said she supported the conditions, adding “we do need these kinds of (towers) in the county.”


