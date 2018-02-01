(Contributed by Medicine River Wildlife Centre).

New $1-million hospital finally going up for Medicine River Wildlife Centre

Walls and steel roof will be erected mid-month

It looks like the Year of the Dog will be exceptionally lucky for the Medicine River Wildlife Centre.

After a decade of planning and fundraising, executive-director Carol Kelly is excited the walls of the badly-needed new animal hospital will finally be going up the week of Feb. 12 — followed by a new roof.

A brand-new wildlife hospital, costing nearly $1-million, will replace the centre’s two depalidated rooms that are now stacked with injured animals in 50 cages, and warmed by shop heaters.

“It’s been a long road,” said Kelly, “but it looks like the Year of the Dog (which kicks in mid-February, according to the Chinese zodiac) will be good to us.”

Related:

Wildlife centre has big winter planned

New hospital slowly moving ahead

The pre-formed concrete walls and steel roof, costing $105,000, were paid for by four generous benefactors: Ruth and Dorothy Bower, AltaLink, and the Twilight Homes Foundation from Red Deer.

Some of these big donors approached Kelly directly because they appreciate the wildlife rehabilitation work done at the centre near Spruce View. About 2,200 injured birds, mammals and waterfowl from across Central Alberta are treated at the centre annually, and if possible re-released.

“It makes us feel very proud and grateful that people are liking what we do,” said Kelly, who describes feeling “like a kid at Christmas” about the project coming to fruition.

She’s still nervously waiting to see whether a $445,000 provincial grant to finish the hospital’s interior will be approved. If it comes by March, the hospital could be finished by this summer. If not approved, “it’s back to the drawing board” with more fundraisers, she added.

The existing centre building is so worn out it wasn’t worth renovating.

“One of my managers described it as “50 per cent duct-tape,’” said Kelly, who has been collecting public donations and corporate gifts-in-kind for the new hospital for years.

The centre’s four employees, four contactors and 150 volunteers are extremely grateful for the donations — many of which were spent on site preparations, including moving power and gas lines, putting in a new septic field, and completing engineering designs for the facility.

Construction won’t stop with the new wildlife hospital. Kelly said plans are afoot to start a Go-Fund-Me campaign to help pay for a “desperately needed” new birds-of-prey compound to replace one lost in a windstorm three years ago.

While she’s planning to turn the reception room of the new hospital into a temporary interpretive centre for school groups and other visitors, eventually she wants to build a separate, larger interpretive centre next door.

When the new hospital gets better internet access, Kelly plans to live-stream centre activities on YouTube or Facebook to further raise public awareness.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The hospital’s exterior (contributed by Medicine River Wildlife Centre).

Previous story
Suspect in repeat thefts arrested by Red Deer RCMP
Next story
Watch: Balzac Billy the groundhog to forecast Alberta’s spring

Just Posted

Watch: Balzac Billy the groundhog to forecast Alberta’s spring

Groundhog Day predictions on Friday

High-tech cameras suggest polar bears having tougher time hunting

Researchers have attached tiny cameras to polar bears for a bear’s-eye view… Continue reading

New $1-million hospital finally going up for Medicine River Wildlife Centre

Walls and steel roof will be erected mid-month

Suspect in repeat thefts arrested by Red Deer RCMP

Police warn citizens to not leave their cars running and unlocked

Central Alberta students may be on their way to China

Wolf Creek Public Schools partnering with Li Wan Education Bureau

WATCH: Five Red Deerians died of drug overdoses in January while 88 others were saved

Rising stats show that street opioids are getting stronger

Central Alberta students may be on their way to China

Wolf Creek Public Schools partnering with Li Wan Education Bureau

Man tells authorities that he damaged ‘Field of Dreams’ site

A 20-year-old man has told authorities that he drove onto and damaged… Continue reading

Underdog Eagles trying to pull off historic comeback story

America loves comeback stories, the last-to-first variety that features new stars, big… Continue reading

CBC launches new comedy ‘Crawford’ digitally first, TV later

CBC launches new comedy ‘Crawford’ digitally first, TV later

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Harry Potter’s power appears to extend beyond the page, as recent Canadian… Continue reading

Report: Women unnecessarily suffering from heart disease due to lack of research

OTTAWA — A new report from the Heart and Stroke Foundation says… Continue reading

Development in Canadian Arctic lags behind other northern regions: think tank

An international affairs think tank says economic development in Canada’s Arctic is… Continue reading

28 Russians have Olympic doping bans lifted

MOSCOW — Twenty-eight Russian athletes had their Olympic doping bans overturned Thursday,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month