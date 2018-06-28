New Brunswick set for cannabis retail but first year sales less than forecast

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick says it will be ready for cannabis sales when it becomes legal in October — but the delay from the original July startup will cost the province millions.

Finance Minister Cathy Rogers says all 20 Cannabis NB locations will be open on Oct. 17 and staff will be hired and trained this summer.

She says an original forecast of $6 million in revenues this year will be more like $3.6 million because of the delays in Ottawa getting Bill C-45 passed.

“Given the delay, we are now projected to be revenue neutral for this fiscal year. Our original projections at budget were modest and at the lower end of the spectrum,” she said.

Rogers said 2019-2020 will be the first full fiscal year for legalized recreational cannabis sales, and it might take a few quarters before her department is able to make informed forecasts on revenues.

Rogers still won’t reveal the prices to be charged in New Brunswick.

The province is imposing strict regulations on the sale, transport and use of cannabis.

“Only those 19 years and older will be able to accept online deliveries and will be permitted in the retail locations,” Rogers said Thursday.

Adults 19 and older will be able to legally buy up to 30 grams of cannabis from a Cannabis NB retail store, have up to 30 grams of dried cannabis or equivalent in their possession when outside their home, and grow up to four plants at their primary residence.

When grown indoors, the plants must be in a separate, locked space. When grown outdoors, they must be located behind a locked enclosure that is 1.52 metres high.

It will be against the law to consume cannabis in a public place or in any motor vehicle while it’s in operation. It’s also illegal to distribute cannabis to a minor.

New Brunswick Health Minister Benoit Bourque said one education program has already been launched and there will be more.

“It will target the vulnerable populations and specific populations, but mainly the youth, which is as far as we’re concerned in Health, the main population we want to target,” he said.

Kim Snow, the chief residential tenancies officer for the province, said property owners can restrict tenants from smoking or growing cannabis if it’s in a lease from the start, or amended by mutual consent.

“So as long as it’s written in the Form 6 standard form of lease their intentions ahead of time, then they will be able to restrict the smoking and prohibit the growing of cannabis,” she said.

Snow said any lease provision that prohibits smoking applies to any kind of smoking.

She said if there are no restrictions in the lease and the tenant won’t agree to changes, then the landlord’s hands may be tied.

“If for example, the tenant did not want to agree to that term of their lease then the landlord would have to wait until the expiry of their lease or end it by the natural terms of their contract,” she said.

Previous story
Hundreds of thousands families live in daycare ‘deserts,’ report says
Next story
Union launches ‘I Shop Canada’ campaign to counter U.S. trade moves

Just Posted

Alberta economy has recovered two-thirds of recession losses: government

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says the provincial economy has recovered about… Continue reading

New Brunswick set for cannabis retail but first year sales less than forecast

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick says it will be ready for cannabis sales… Continue reading

Mike Duffy lawyers raise spectre of past scandal in bid to sue Senate

OTTAWA — Sen. Mike Duffy’s lawyers are recalling the political scandal surrounding… Continue reading

CFL Eskimos brass on northern visits to talk about name, ‘where we fit in’

INUVIK, N.W.T. — Officials from the Edmonton Eskimos Canadian Football League club… Continue reading

Kroger to test grocery deliveries with driverless cars

SAN FRANCISCO — Kroger Co. is about to test whether it can… Continue reading

WATCH: Mayor’s Garden Party attracts up to 400 people to City Hall Park

Lemonade and cake served, music played

Union launches ‘I Shop Canada’ campaign to counter U.S. trade moves

Canada’s largest private sector union is launching a national social media campaign… Continue reading

Canadians dodged paying feds up to $3B in taxes on foreign income: CRA

OTTAWA — Canadians dodged paying Ottawa somewhere between $800 million and $3… Continue reading

Joe Jackson turned his children into stars, but at a price

NEW YORK — Joe Jackson once had his own dreams of success.… Continue reading

Queen Elizabeth II ‘under the weather,’ cancels appearance

LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is feeling poorly and… Continue reading

Former teacher Doug Sturrock pours a half-century into book on Canadian rugby

Doug Sturrock’s history of Canadian rugby is a labour of love, a… Continue reading

Move over UPS truck: Amazon delivery vans to hit the street

SEATTLE — Your Amazon packages, which usually show up in a UPS… Continue reading

Goodbye, Geoffrey: Toys R Us closing its last stores

NEW YORK — Toys R Us is closing its last U.S. stores… Continue reading

Past pot conviction won’t automatically prevent involvement in cannabis industry

OTTAWA — The federal government is imposing strict regulations aimed at ensuring… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month