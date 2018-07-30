New Brunswick Speaker apologizes for comments deemed as harassment

FREDERICTON — The Speaker of the New Brunswick legislature has issued a public apology for comments that an investigation deemed as harassing.

Chris Collins stood in front of the legislature building with his wife Monday morning, and spoke for the first time since news of the harassment allegations emerged four months ago.

Collins said while most of the allegations were not founded, a few related to comments he made that were perceived as inappropriate.

“The few related to incidents in which I spoke in a manner in which I was perceived to be inappropriate by the complainant. For that, I am very apologetic,” he said.

“I understand that while I may perceive my words to have been humorous or inoffensive, others may have a very different, yet legitimate perspective. It is important that those perspectives be heard, understood and legitimized, through a fair and thorough investigation.”

Collins thanked his wife, friends and the constituents of his Moncton Centre riding for their support.

Premier Brian Gallant announced in early April that Collins was being suspended from the Liberal caucus, saying the premier’s office had been made aware of potential allegations of harassment in February, but the complainant didn’t come forward with allegations until two months later.

In May, Collins announced he would sit as an Independent while pursuing a case of libel and slander against the provincial government.

Collins declined to answer any questions Monday, and would not provide any more details about the allegations or the findings of the investigation.

“Out of respect for the privacy for those involved, exact details of this matter must remain undisclosed, as the entire process should have been in the first place,” he said.

Collins did not say if he’ll run in the provincial election on Sept. 24, except to say that the decision will not be made by Gallant.

The province’s Legislature Administration Committee voted along party lines Friday to sanction Collins after concluding, based on a third-party investigation, that harassment allegations were founded in part.

It asked for a written apology to the complainant and for Collins to take anti-harassment and sensitivity training.

First elected to the legislature in a 2007 byelection, Collins had previously served three years as a Moncton city councillor. He was briefly minister of local government under former Liberal premier Shawn Graham, and was elected Speaker after the Liberals returned to power in September 2014 under Gallant.

Previous story
Manitoba government moves a step closer to carbon price for large emitters
Next story
Study: ‘Medicare for all’ projected to cost $32.6 trillion

Just Posted

Heat warning issued for Central Alberta

Environment Canada says temperature to hit close to 30 C today

Report: Malaysia Airlines plane could have been hijacked

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia — A Malaysian-led independent investigation report released Monday, more than… Continue reading

Forest fire in northeastern Ontario threatens Trans-Canada Highway

PARRY SOUND, Ont. — Provincial officials say a wildfire in northeastern Ontario… Continue reading

Lawsuit filed in fatal duck boat sinking seeks $100 million

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has… Continue reading

Trudeau expected at funeral today for victim of Toronto’s Danforth shooting

TORONTO — Mourners will gather in east Toronto this morning for the… Continue reading

WATCH: Centrefest gets off to a hot start

Street performers are putting on a show in downtown Red Deer this… Continue reading

Lost Neil Young and Joni Mitchell concert recordings uncovered by archivists

Live concert recordings of Neil Young and Joni Mitchell considered lost for… Continue reading

Quebec police investigating after Premier Philippe Couillard’s boat sinks

SAINT-PRIME, Que. — Authorities are investigating after a fishing boat belonging to… Continue reading

New Brunswick Speaker apologizes for comments deemed as harassment

FREDERICTON — The Speaker of the New Brunswick legislature has issued a… Continue reading

Funerals held today for two people killed in Toronto’s Danforth shooting

TORONTO — Mourners converged on two private funeral services on Monday to… Continue reading

Manitoba government moves a step closer to carbon price for large emitters

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is moving a step closer to charging… Continue reading

Madonna to celebrate 60th birthday with Malawi fundraiser

NEW YORK — Madonna is celebrating her upcoming 60th birthday with a… Continue reading

Bombardier gets US$303-million order for commuter trains to serve Greater Paris

MONTREAL — Bombardier’s rail division has received an order for 36 Francilien… Continue reading

50 years on, McDonald’s isn’t messing with its Big Mac

NEW YORK — McDonald’s is fighting to hold onto customers as the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month