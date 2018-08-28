(Advocate file photo.)

New Brunswick Tories say will cut taxes equivalent to Ottawa’s carbon tax

MONCTON, N.B. — New Brunswick’s Tory leader says he’ll refund any carbon tax levied on consumers by Ottawa by bringing in equivalent tax cuts under provincial control.

Blaine Higgs made the pledge today in a news release, in a followup to Monday’s campaign pledge that he’ll oppose the carbon levy the federal government is requiring, should his party be elected on Sept. 24.

The Progressive Conservative leader has said other means will be taken to ensure New Brunswick will “continue to meet or exceed our emission targets” for carbon and other greenhouse gases, though few specifics have been released to date.

Ottawa has said the provinces must place a levy on carbon and that this tax should be sufficient to meet the federal government plans for carbon reduction.

The federal government has said that if provinces don’t place the levy on consumers aimed at reducing their consumption of fossil fuels, Ottawa will do so, and Ottawa will then have final say in how the revenue-neutral tax is funnelled back to the taxpayers in New Brunswick.

The Liberal government in New Brunswick hasn’t imposed a provincial carbon tax on consumers, but it has turned to Ottawa to regulate the industrial side of carbon emissions.

The Liberals are taking a portion of the existing excise tax on gasoline and are dedicating it towards a climate change fund, however this approach hasn’t been accepted by Ottawa yet as adequately meeting its plan.

The Canadian Press

