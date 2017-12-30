New Canadians to learn to skate in Red Deer

This is the sixth year of the Central Alberta Refugee Effort’s Learn to Skate program

For the sixth year, the Central Alberta Refugee Effort (CARE) and the City of Red Deer will help new Canadian youths learn to skate.

The Learn to Skate program goes from Jan. 2-4, giving youths the chance to skate and try hockey.

The program was first created in 2012 after a new Canadian said he really wanted to learn to skate.

“Many immigrant youth feel too embarrassed to attempt skating with their Canadian peers and this program gives them space and time to practise with other youth who are also beginning to learn,” a CARE press release said.

On Jan. 2, youth will be given beginner skating lessons and time to practice.

Program participants will be taken to Bower Ponds the next day to skate outside with a number of volunteers who will offer a helping hand.

On Jan. 4 the skaters will continue practicing and Red Deer Pond Hockey will teach hockey basics and organize a game of shinny.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter