The 51 women nominated at the 2018 Women of Excellence Awards posed for a photo. (File photo by Advocate staff)

New category added to Women of Excellence

Nominations are open for the 12th Annual Women of Excellence

Come next year Women of Excellence in Construction will be honoured at the 12th Annual Women of Excellence Awards.

Red Deer & District Community Foundation announced the category will join the existing categories: Agriculture; Arts, Culture and Heritage; Athletics, Recreation and Fitness; Business and the Professions; Community Building; Education and Training; Entrepreneurship; Environment; Health and Wellness; Human Services; and Young Women of Excellence.

Leah James, of Central Alberta Women in Construction, said that this award will not only recognize women who have been trail blazers in the industry, but will inspire other women and young girls to look at the trades as an achievable career path.

Central Alberta Women in Construction is an organization within the Red Deer Construction Association.

Gary Gies, executive director of the Red Deer Construction Association, said the introduction of an industry-based category is a necessary step in acknowledging the dedication and exceptional quality of work of women in the field of construction.

“We’re excited about this partnership with the Red Deer & District Community Foundation and look forward to seeing the wealth of excellence this community has in terms of women leadership in the industry,” Gies said.

Nominations are now open for the 12th Annual Women of Excellence to be held June 5.

Nominations can be completed online at www.rddcf.ca. For more information contact Kristine Bugayong at -403-341-6911.


Most Read