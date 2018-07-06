Justice Gaylene Kendell. (Contributed photo)

New Court of Queen’s Bench Justice calls Lacombe home

Worked for Red Deer law firm for nearly two decades

Edmonton’s newest Queen’s Bench Justice took her oath last week and she came all the way from Lacombe.

Justice Gaylene Kendell was announced as the replacement for department Justice Ritu Khullar in Edmonton back in April. Khullar was appointed to the Alberta Court of Appeal.

Kendell was previously a partner at Champan Riebeek LLP in Red Deer for nine years. On June 28, she was ceremonially sworn in to her new role in Red Deer.

She was born in Edmonton, but came to live in Lacombe in 2008. She graduated from the University of Alberta faculty of law in 1998 and was called to the Alberta bar in 1999.

She articled at Chapman Riebeek and remained there throughout her legal career, joining the partnership in 2009.

Her experience is largely in family law, something she credits to her childhood. Being in a family of eight children, she had to hone her negotiation and advocacy skills.

The focus on family law led to her joining the Association of Collaborative Lawyers of Central Alberta, where she served as secretary from 2008 to 2011.

Kendell lives in Lacombe and Edmonton and splits her time between the two communities.

Kendell also volunteers her time with several different organizations in Central Alberta. She was on the board of the Loaves and Fishes Benevolent Society and a volunteer lawyer from 2003 to 2008; she was a member of the Red Deer Regional Legal Aid Committee from 2006 to 2012, where she considered appeals of denials of coverage, and was a Legal Aid roster lawyer. In 2010, she received a Legal Aid certificate of recognition for her outstanding contribution. She spend many years as a volunteer lawyer with the Central Alberta Community Legal Clinic and most recently was on the boards of the Central Alberta Women’s Outreach Society and the Suicide Prevention Society of Red Deer.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: Stettler woman wins Red Deer Hospital Lottery dream home

Just Posted

Truck driver facing criminal charges in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

REGINA — The driver of a transport truck that collided with a… Continue reading

Step right up and become a Red Deer Westerner Days volunteer

More volunteers are needed to enhance customer experience

Red Deer residents unhappy about gas prices, but still put fuel in the tank

Rising gas prices may make some people think twice about filling up,… Continue reading

WATCH: Stettler woman wins Red Deer Hospital Lottery dream home

It will take a while to sink in, says Debbie Greiner

Alberta fentanyl deaths continue to rise, but at slower rate

EDMONTON — New figures suggest that fentanyl deaths are continuing to rise… Continue reading

WATCH: Police arrest two Central Alberta men after year-long drug trafficking investigation

The men, from Red Deer and Sylvan Lake, were arrested June 21

Truck driver facing criminal charges in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

REGINA — The driver of a transport truck that collided with a… Continue reading

Police arrest Red Deer man accused of Canada Day sexual assault

A man accused of a violent sexual assault against a teenager was… Continue reading

Trudeau to meet Toronto mayor John Tory as city grapples with gun crime

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with Toronto Mayor John… Continue reading

Americans playfully ponder pro-Trump scholar’s ‘shunning’

BOSTON — How have you been shunned? It’s a question Americans have… Continue reading

Cult leader executed for Japan sarin attacks still a mystery

TOKYO — The execution of Japanese doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara leaves… Continue reading

Google Doodle celebrates birthday of civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond

Civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond is being celebrated today with a Google… Continue reading

UK police race to find source of new nerve agent poisoning

AMESBURY, England — British police scoured sections of Salisbury and Amesbury in… Continue reading

Anne Frank’s family tried to escape to US, hit roadblocks

BERLIN — Research suggests the family of Anne Frank, the world famous… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month