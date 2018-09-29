New Democrats try to bolster donations with fundraising matching strategy

OTTAWA — The federal New Democrats are pushing their supporters to get in on what’s being billed as a donation matching program as the party looks to fill its coffers ahead of a looming contribution deadline.

Sunday marks the financial close of the third quarter for fundraising and parties like the NDP traditionally put on end-of-quarter pushes to boost numbers before they become public.

The NDP is trying to claw its way back up the financial ladder after the party pulled in $4.86 million from 39,053 donors last year, far behind their opponents. The Tories raised $18.84 million from 94,786 contributors in 2017, outflanking the Liberals by nearly $5 million.

An email blast to supporters this week promised the NDP’s “core supporters” will match every dollar that contributors make towards the party’s cause before the Sept. 30 contribution deadline — essentially a strategy to have regular donors contribute alongside casual contributors.

“Invest in our NDP team — and every dollar you give will be matched,” reads a New Democrat donation website that carries the headline: “Double your impact.”

The website gives supporters the opportunity to contribute suggested amounts between $5 and $35 — or to type in any amount they choose in a box.

The party relayed a similar message to supporters in an email blast, saying: “Get in on the matching — give $3 right now and double your impact!”

That email, from Sept. 26, says the NDP team is meeting Monday and needs to be able to green light every part of its plan for the fall.

“Our core supporters know that — and that’s why they’re helping us hit our goal by matching every single donation until tomorrow at midnight. It really is the best kind of matching.”

What the NDP hope is that people who don’t usually contribute a lot will be enticed to make small donations, while also prodding more generous donors to open their wallets to the fullest.

“Our matching campaign works on an aggregate basis in conjunction with major donors who understand the importance of engaging small-money donors across the country to achieve the party’s overall fundraising goals,” said party spokesman Guillaume Francoeur.

Elections Canada requires parties to report fundraising details on a quarterly basis as part of the country’s campaign finance laws, which also include limits on donations.

Francoeur said the party tracks all donations to ensure no one person exceeds donation limits. If contributions go over the maximum allowed by law, Francoeur says the party’s donation database alerts staff and excess amount is returned to the donor in question, in accordance with the Elections Act.

Previous story
Kavanaugh faces crucial vote, White House eyes GOP senators
Next story
India, at UN: Pakistan is harbouring terrorists

Just Posted

Blackfalds and Innisfail RCMP arrest three people in allegedly stolen vehicle

Three people were arrested after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen vehicle… Continue reading

Walking with lanterns to support registered nurses in Red Deer

Central Albertans brightened the sky with lanterns to celebrate the work of… Continue reading

September much colder than average but not a record breaker so far

September’s mean temperature 3.2 C degrees cooler than the 9.9 C average

Red Deer students — and Alberta’s Education Minister — wear orange as a sign of Reconciliation

Minister David Eggen praised West Park for teaching students about residential school history

Health Minister asked to resolve Central Alberta’s ambulance shortage

Lacombe ambulances spend more than half their time responding to calls in Red Deer, says councillor

Updated: Alberta Opposition leaders address AUMA

United Conservative Party, Alberta Party and Liberal Party leaders made their pitches

With looming NAFTA deadline and intensive talks, Freeland postpones UN speech

WASHINGTON — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland postponed her marquee United Nations… Continue reading

Halifax staff recommend against renaming street after Sidney Crosby

HALIFAX — City staff in Halifax are advising against renaming a road… Continue reading

Joe Masteroff, story writer for the musical ‘Cabaret,’ dies

NEW YORK — Joe Masteroff, the Tony Award-winning story writer of the… Continue reading

Health Canada issues advisory about potentially faulty EpiPens

OTTAWA — Health Canada is warning that some EpiPens may not slide… Continue reading

Gordie Howe bridge to cost $5.7 billion; set to open by end of 2024

OTTAWA — A new connection in the trading relationship between Canada and… Continue reading

New Democrats try to bolster donations with fundraising matching strategy

OTTAWA — The federal New Democrats are pushing their supporters to get… Continue reading

India, at UN: Pakistan is harbouring terrorists

CAMEROON, Cameroon — India’s foreign minister accused neighbouring Pakistan of harbouring terrorists… Continue reading

Tension flares in Kosovo over possible land swap with Serbia

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Tension flared in a familiar section of the Balkans… Continue reading

Most Read