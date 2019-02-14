File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Lindsay Souvannarath arrives at provincial court for a preliminary hearing in Halifax.

New details in U.S. woman’s appeal of sentence in Valentine’s Day plot

HALIFAX — New court documents reveal details of how one of the masterminds of a foiled plot to attack a Halifax mall on Valentine’s Day plans to appeal her life sentence.

Lindsay Souvannarath is serving life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years for plotting to kill shoppers at one of Atlantic Canada’s busiest malls on Feb. 14, 2015 — four years ago Thursday.

The 27-year-old American conspired to throw Molotov cocktails into the food court at the Halifax Shopping Centre and then open fire, planning to end the massacre by committing suicide.

Documents filed this week with the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal lay out four grounds for appeal, including that the sentence was excessive for a youthful offender with no record and that it reflected the range for terrorism offences rather than conspiracy to commit murder.

Court documents also claim it was unjust to expect the accused to prove she was remorseful and renounce her anti-social beliefs, and that the sentence was dramatically longer than that imposed on an accomplice.

Her main co-conspirator was found dead in his home on the eve of the planned attack, while a third accomplice, the so-called cheerleader of the plot, was sentenced to a decade in jail.

The plot — dubbed “Der Untergang,” or The Downfall — was concocted after Souvannarath developed an online relationship with Halifax teen James Gamble.

Previous story
Quebec declines talks with feds, provinces, territories on coerced sterilization

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP investigate youth who allegedly locked himself in bathroom with child

The incident recently occurred at the Collicutt Centre

Ready, set, go!

2019 Canada Winter Games kicks off Friday night with Opening Ceremonies

Blackfalds intrigued by Sylvan Lake waste-to-energy project

Fogdog Energy Solutions Inc. says its technology can convert garbage into a carbon “fluff”

Second recreational cannabis store opens Saturday in Red Deer

A second recreational cannabis store will open its doors in Red Deer… Continue reading

UPDATED: United We Roll Convoy departs Red Deer

Pro-pipeline convoy Ottawa bound

WATCH: Canada Games Hall of Honour inductees offer advice to athletes

The inductees were honoured at the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer Thursday

Local Sports: Kaitlan Linnell achieves hockey dream

Coming up through Red Deer minor hockey Kaitlan Linnell had a dream… Continue reading

Michael Kors throws a ’70s bash with Barry Manilow on stage

NEW YORK — Michael Kors threw a fashion show worthy of Studio… Continue reading

CBC aims to double amount of kids programming on Gem streaming service

The CBC says it’s redirecting some funding to invest in programming for… Continue reading

Cleaning routine shows promise in curbing superbug infection

Think of it as decontaminating yourself. Hospitalized patients who harbour certain superbugs… Continue reading

Why Solar: We must give right-of-way to inventor citizens

Human beings need food, clothing, and shelter. If you doubt this statement… Continue reading

Gardening: Gardener patiently waiting for spring

When winter drags on the desire to start bedding-out-plants increases with the… Continue reading

RCMP seek kids’ help in naming new police dogs

Contest winners and names will be announced April 30.

Opinion: Help the homeless, not the consultants

It was a brief whiff of wisdom that disappeared as quickly as… Continue reading

Most Read