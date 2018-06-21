New downtown parking rates on the way in Red Deer

New parking rates go into effect on July 3 in Red Deer. (Photo Contributed)

New parking rates in the city will take effect on July 3.

Changes are based on utilization rates in the area. Those areas with low utilization rates will remain the same.

Short-term parking spaces will be more expensive to encourage turnover and open up spaces for shorter visits to local businesses. Long-term parking located in the outer areas of downtown will be less expensive.

On-street parking at 30-minute restricted meters will cost $1 for 30 minutes; two-hour restricted meters cost $1.50 to $1.75 per hour; two-hour unrestricted will cost $1 to $1.25 per hour; and four-hour unrestricted will cost $1.25 per hour.

A 25 per cent increase in planned parking revenue was approved by city council in January to help recover costs and accelerate repayment of two debentures for the Sorensen Station Parkade.

The last time parking rates were increased was July 1, 2015.

An increase to parking penalties also take effect on July 3. Penalties for an expired meter will increase to $65 with a $30 early payment option if paid within 10 days of the infraction.

New monthly parking passes for six of the city-owned downtown parking lots will be available starting July 3. Passes will range from $60 to $80 and will be for sale at City Hall starting July 3.

Monthly parking passes at Sorensen Station will continue to be available for $110.

For more information, including a map of downtown parking spaces and rates visit www.reddeer.ca/city-services/parking/parking-downtown



