Red Deer-Mountain View MP Earl Dreeshen with Red Deer Public Library CEO Shelley Ross. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff

New elevator, makerspace coming to Red Deer’s downtown library

Red Deer MP Earl Dreeshen presents $50,000 of federal funding

Some interactive changes are coming this year to the Red Deer’s downtown public library.

On the creative front, a new makerspace, with smart board, is being installed on the second level to offer patrons opportunities for building and learning.

On the “non-glamorous,” side, the library is getting an upgraded elevator — which is vital for keeping the upper levels accessible to patrons and staff.

The existing elevator is more than 30 years old and is wearing out. But library CEO Shelley Ross said there’s no safety danger to the public until replacements and upgrades on components are done over two weeks in November.

Red Deer-Mountain View Tory MP Earl Dreeshen was at the downtown branch Wednesday to announce a contribution of $50,000 towards replacing electrical and mechanical parts. He presented a Government of Canada Enabling Accessibility Grant.

As a former teacher, Dreeshen said he knows how important libraries are. And as he gets older, he also knows it’s “critical” to keep these facilities accessible to all. He added it’s great the Liberal government is continuing the commitment to libraries made by his former Conservative government.

While the City of Red Deer committed to pay for the elevator upgrade, which could cost close to $200,000 in total, administrators are applying for grants to pay the municipality back some of the cost.

Like patrons, staff also count on a dependable elevator to transport heavy book up and down, said Ross. Library board chair Jim Taylor called the expensive project “non-glamourous,” but essential.

Patrons could find the makerspace initiative more exciting.

An area for such hands-on projects as sewing and paper crafts is being installed where audio books and DVDs used to be. Ross said library staff is still investigating what other libraries are doing with their makerspaces to see what could work here.

She doesn’t want to duplicate what’s available to the community at Red Deer College.

The downtown public library already offers technical training programs for adults who have “exhausted their children’s patience” with questions about electronics, said Ross, with a chuckle.

The makerspace — being built with proceeds from a bequest — should be completed by the end of the summer.


Red Deer-Mountain View MP Earl Dreeshen. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff)

Red Deer Public Library CEO Shelley Ross. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

New elevator, makerspace coming to Red Deer's downtown library

