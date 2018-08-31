(File photo by Advocate staff)

New intersection coming to 77 St. in Red Deer

Construction of a new right in/right out intersection will begin next week on 77 St. (weather permitting) to allow access to the new northside community centre.

Traffic restrictions will be in place and eastbound traffic on 77 St. will be reduced to one lane for the length of the project. Expected completion is by the end of September.

Transit customers will be impacted by the permanent closure of bus stop #792 (Route 8), which will be removed as part of this project. Route 8 can be accessed in this area at bus stop #841 located at 77 Street and Keast Way.

The northside community centre is anticipated to open mid-2019 and this new intersection will improve traffic flow for staff and students of Glendale Sciences and Technology School and for users of the new community centre.

For more information on road construction in Red Deer, view the Traffic Impact Map at http://www.reddeer.ca/city-services/roads/construction-season/map/.


