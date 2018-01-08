New leadership will guide Lacombe County

Lacombe County has a new county manager.

As of Jan. 1, Tim Timmons took over as county manager – a new title for the county commissioner position. In his new capacity, Timmons will provide advice to council, direction to staff and guidance on all county matters.

Timmons joined Lacombe County in 2000 as manager of corporate services.

“It has been my pleasure to work at Lacombe County for the past 17 years, and I look forward to this new role and the responsibilities that come with it,” he said.

A new face also joined Lacomebe County in November.

Michael Minchin joined the county as manager of corporate services. He came from the City of Lacombe where he worked as corporate of services director since 2007.

“I chose to come to Lacombe County for the opportunity to take on new challenges,” said Minchin.

Reeve Paula Law said council is confident these changes will enhance strong leadership at Lacombe County.


