Red Deer RCMP will be setting up photo radar at several locations. (File photo by Advocate staff)

New locations for photo radar starting Friday

Red Deer RCMP will be at playgrounds and traffic corridors

Red Deer RCMP will have photo radar set up at several locations between Nov. 16 and 30.

Officers will be at school and playground zones at Nolan Street, Holmes Street, Kerry Wood Drive, Kingston Drive, 59th Avenue, 55th Avenue, Inglewood Drive, Vanier Drive, Allan Street, Lancaster Drive, Mitchell Avenue, 22nd Street, Ellenwood Drive and Douglas Avenue.

Radar will also be at traffic corridors on Webster Drive, Barrett Drive, Taylor Drive, 43rd Street, 49th Street, 50th Avenue, 49th Avenue, Highway 2A, 77th Street and Austin Drive.


