Comfort Inn & Suites Red Deer has a new logo. (Photo contributed)

New logo for Red Deer hotel

Comfort Inn & Suites completes renovation

Comfort Inn & Suites Red Deer is leading the way as the first in the chain of hotels to convert to a new logo.

The new Comfort logo can now be seen on exterior signage after a top-to-bottom renovation of the local hotel, at 6846 66th St.

The new signage completes the end of the large renovation that took place this year. All guest rooms, pool, breakfast room and the lobby received a complete redesign and upgrade.

The Comfort Inn & Suites Red Deer is owned and operated by Genesis Hospitality Management. Genesis is a private company that owns and manages 12 hotels in three provinces.


Red Deer Downtown Business Association names new board members

