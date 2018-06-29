New paintings greet intensive care visitors in Red Deer

Critical care pharmacist Roxanne Seiferling at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre used her artistic talent to call attention to excellence in health care in Red Deer. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Look closely at the new art on display at the entrance to the intensive care unit at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre and abbreviations associated with local health care will appear.

Clues can be found in the titles of the acrylic paintings. For example in AHS – A Multifaceted Institution the letters AHS are incorporated into the mountain motif that represents the provincial organization.

“The S is like the switchback on the mountain trying to convey the concept of stepping onto the path to access services,” said Roxanne Seiferling, artist and hospital critical care pharmacist.

The paintings RDRH – Our Local Centre of Excellence and Journey Through ICU-CCU likewise are strong images made of vivid blocks of colour that incorporate the well-known abbreviations.

“Creative signage is really what it is,” said Seiferling who has worked at the intensive care unit for 14 years.

She said although there is plenty of art on display throughout the hospital, there wasn’t necessarily something that promoted the hospital. She wanted to highlight the dynamic nature of health care, and the excellence of local services.

Seiferling said in the intensive care unit she can see how the different disciplines work together for the good of the patient.

“It’s one area where you can really see the entire team pulling together. You’ve got nursing, pharmacy, respiratory therapy, therapy, physician.”

It’s a unit where timing can be critical so everyone has to work effectively, she said.

That fast pace is something Seiferling also likes, as well as the science of pharmacy required in the 18-bed unit, home to the hospital’s sickest patients and often filled to capacity.

Seiferling’s paintings, which she donated to the hospital, were installed in April.

She said painting is a creative pass time she tries to squeeze into her full-time pharmacy career.

“I’ve participated in some (art shows) over the years but it’s totally dependent on what’s going on in my life so I don’t have as much time for it as I’d like.”

About 30 pharmacists work at the hospital. Most inpatient areas have its own pharmacist.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

