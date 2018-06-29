Critical care pharmacist Roxanne Seiferling at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre used her artistic talent to call attention to excellence in health care in Red Deer. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

New paintings greet intensive care visitors in Red Deer

Hospital pharmacist donates her art work

Look closely at the new art on display at the entrance to the intensive care unit at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre and abbreviations associated with local health care will appear.

Clues can be found in the titles of the acrylic paintings. For example in AHS – A Multifaceted Institution the letters AHS are incorporated into the mountain motif that represents the provincial organization.

“The S is like the switchback on the mountain trying to convey the concept of stepping onto the path to access services,” said Roxanne Seiferling, artist and hospital critical care pharmacist.

The paintings RDRH – Our Local Centre of Excellence and Journey Through ICU-CCU likewise are strong images made of vivid blocks of colour that incorporate the well-known abbreviations.

“Creative signage is really what it is,” said Seiferling who has worked at the intensive care unit for 14 years.

She said although there is plenty of art on display throughout the hospital, there wasn’t necessarily something that promoted the hospital. She wanted to highlight the dynamic nature of health care, and the excellence of local services.

Seiferling said in the intensive care unit she can see how the different disciplines work together for the good of the patient.

“It’s one area where you can really see the entire team pulling together. You’ve got nursing, pharmacy, respiratory therapy, therapy, physician.”

It’s a unit where timing can be critical so everyone has to work effectively, she said.

That fast pace is something Seiferling also likes, as well as the science of pharmacy required in the 18-bed unit, home to the hospital’s sickest patients and often filled to capacity.

Seiferling’s paintings, which she donated to the hospital, were installed in April.

She said painting is a creative pass time she tries to squeeze into her full-time pharmacy career.

“I’ve participated in some (art shows) over the years but it’s totally dependent on what’s going on in my life so I don’t have as much time for it as I’d like.”

About 30 pharmacists work at the hospital. Most inpatient areas have its own pharmacist.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sean Spicer book tour will be a mix of public and private

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake doctor accused of making child porn

A doctor who has practiced in Sylvan Lake for almost 30 years… Continue reading

Mirror fire department in danger of closing

Fire department has less than half the 12 trained volunteers needed to be viable

Warrant sweep catches 45 people

Red Deer RCMP targets repeat offenders

Health ministers meet in Winnipeg to talk over cannabis, pharmacare

WINNIPEG — Provincial and territorial health ministers say they are interested in… Continue reading

Health Canada tests 27 sunscreens after skin reactions reported, finds no problems

OTTAWA — Health Canada has not identified any serious concerns with the… Continue reading

WATCH: Spanish Immersion program continues to thrive in Red Deer, despite three school moves

Grade 5 ‘graduation’ held at Vista Grande school

Sean Spicer book tour will be a mix of public and private

NEW YORK — Sean Spicer’s book tour will be a mix of… Continue reading

Woman who saw Toronto subway rescue says men who leapt into action are heroes

TORONTO — Bystanders leapt into action to rescue a blind man who… Continue reading

Quebec launches hiring drive for government-run cannabis store employees

MONTREAL — Quebec’s government-run cannabis monopoly has launched a hiring drive with… Continue reading

Slain newspaper employees were dedicated to work, community

Four journalists and a sales assistant were killed Thursday in a shooting… Continue reading

Is racism becoming more overt lately in Red Deer?

Some residents believe local bigots have become “emboldened”

Drake’s child, social media and Michael Jackson: Five things about his album ‘Scorpion’

TORONTO — Drake often boasts about his chart successes and wallows in… Continue reading

Cyndi Lauper unveils report on LGBTQ youth homelessness

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Years before reaching pop music stardom, Cyndi Lauper… Continue reading

California lawmakers pass ban on local soda taxes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Soda taxes may stop popping up in California and… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month