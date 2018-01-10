New position to lead Blackfalds emergency services

CAO Myron Thompson says ideally someone is hired in February

The Town of Blackfalds is adding a new position to deal with emergencies.

Council accepted a change to the town’s staffing structure at Tuesday’s meeting to include the position of emergency services and protective services manager.

A description of the position is being put together for a job posting, said Myron Thompson, Blackfalds chief administrative officer.

The manager will oversee the community’s emergency management and disaster services, peace officer program and enforcement services, and fire protection. They will also serve as a liaison with RCMP in day-to-day activities and will assist with occupational health and safety programs.

Currently the CAO oversees all those areas.

“That’s taking away from my administrative role. It’s a bit of a gap we’ve had for a while,” said Thompson. “We just need somebody who can spend more dedicated time in the field and overseeing these functions.”

It’s important to get someone into this position because Blackfalds is a very fast growing community, Thompson added.

“Ideally we’d see someone hired in February, but some of these things can take a while,” he said.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter