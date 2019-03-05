New post-diploma ag-tech certificate offered at Olds College

Olds College will be offering a “dynamic” new post-diploma certificate in Agriculture Technology Integration.

Designed for students who already hold a diploma or degree, the new certificate will provide an understanding of how technologies can interact to provide real-time monitoring and controls to the agriculture producer.

“As technology applications (advance), a significant skill gap exists within the industry when it comes to… agriculture producers adopting new technology,” said Debbie Thompson, Vice President, Academic and Student Experience.

The new certificate will enable producers to maximize new technologies so they can maximize the time they spend in the field, she added. “Graduates will be able to apply this knowledge to link emerging technologies with existing farm infrastructure.”

With the launch of the Olds College Smart Farm in June 2018, and the Smart Ag Innovation Centre, the College now has a “cutting-edge learning environment” for students wanting to know more about agriculture technology.

The Agriculture Technology Post Diploma Certificate is one of many tech initiatives that are being developed and launched at Olds College.

Applications for the new certificate will open Oct, 1, with a September 2020 start date. To qualify, students must hold a diploma or degree in mechanics, agriculture, land, environment, technology, engineering, forestry or information systems, or a journeyman agriculture equipment technician or heavy equipment technician.

More information is available from the Olds College website.