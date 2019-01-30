New public recycling, composting receptacles introduced in Red Deer before Games

More garbage to be diverted from landfill

The City of Red Deer has put out more public recycling and composting receptacles around the community to help residents divert more waste from the landfill.

New waste sorting stations are now in place at several recreation facilities. Instead of the previous garbage bins, there are also bins for paper recycling, organics and bottle recycling.

Posters displayed alongside these new labelled bins will provide information to help residents “know where to throw.” City staff in the facilities can also answer questions for anyone unsure of what goes where.

The city reviewed a number of services leading up to the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

“Waste diversion was an area where — using the games as a catalyst — we could implement venue improvements that would benefit the environment,” said recreation superintendent Barb McKee.

“We are proud of the enhancements we’ve made as we get ready to welcome the nation, and look forward to the lasting green legacy these new waste diversion systems create for our community.”