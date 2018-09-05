New Red Deer College programs a hit

Four-year degree for animation and visual effects has 145 students on a waiting list

Red Deer College appears to have done its homework in picking new programs.

All seven of the new programs introduced this year are full. That includes the 24 spots in the four-year degree program for a Bachelor of Applied Arts in Animation and Visual Effects. Another 145 applicants are on a waiting list.

“It’s a unique program to Alberta. It’s nowhere else,” said Paulette Hanna, college vice-president academic.

“Next year, to complement it, to go hand-in-hand we’ll be able to launch another degree hopefully.

“We’re just waiting for ministerial approval on that one.”

College president Joel Ward said the reception to the new programs is encouraging.

“We’re already on a mission to offer more programs that are affordable and interesting to our students and that lead to great jobs and great careers.”

Other programs coming include a four-year Bachelor of Science in Psychology in partnership with the University of Calgary.

A two-year Justice Studies Diploma blends academic study with career-focused skills. A Pre-Health Services Certificate introduces students to the roles and responsibilities of a variety of health-care professionals to students choose their path in the college’s School of Health Sciences.

The 16-month Health Care Management Post-Diploma Certificate provides working professionals an opportunity to upgrade their supervisor skills.

Also offered now are an E-Learning Instructor Post-Diploma Certificate and an Adult and Higher Education Instructor Post-Diploma Certificate.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter