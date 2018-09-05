New Red Deer College programs a hit

Four-year degree for animation and visual effects has 145 students on a waiting list

Red Deer College appears to have done its homework in picking new programs.

All seven of the new programs introduced this year are full. That includes the 24 spots in the four-year degree program for a Bachelor of Applied Arts in Animation and Visual Effects. Another 145 applicants are on a waiting list.

“It’s a unique program to Alberta. It’s nowhere else,” said Paulette Hanna, college vice-president academic.

“Next year, to complement it, to go hand-in-hand we’ll be able to launch another degree hopefully.

“We’re just waiting for ministerial approval on that one.”

College president Joel Ward said the reception to the new programs is encouraging.

“We’re already on a mission to offer more programs that are affordable and interesting to our students and that lead to great jobs and great careers.”

Other programs coming include a four-year Bachelor of Science in Psychology in partnership with the University of Calgary.

A two-year Justice Studies Diploma blends academic study with career-focused skills. A Pre-Health Services Certificate introduces students to the roles and responsibilities of a variety of health-care professionals to students choose their path in the college’s School of Health Sciences.

The 16-month Health Care Management Post-Diploma Certificate provides working professionals an opportunity to upgrade their supervisor skills.

Also offered now are an E-Learning Instructor Post-Diploma Certificate and an Adult and Higher Education Instructor Post-Diploma Certificate.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Updated: Big year ahead for Red Deer College
Next story
Minimum wage increase to benefit Red Deer workers

Just Posted

Red Deer café training people with barriers to employment

The Karma Café is part of Cosmos Group of Companies

More police officers coming to fight crime in Red Deer this month

Mid-year budget approvals include $1 million for creek realignment

Updated: Big year ahead for Red Deer College

Enrolment increases about two per cent in non-apprenticeship programs

Council approves new bylaw for business licencing

Changes in store for Red Deer businesses

Minimum wage increase to benefit Red Deer workers

Minimum wage to rise on Oct. 1

130 torchbearers announced for 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer torchbearers not announced until January

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor ‘struggling to get his speech back:’ family

SASKATOON — One of 13 players who survived a hockey bus crash… Continue reading

Former Canadian, American hostages engaged in custody battle

OTTAWA — Newly unsealed court documents are giving a window into a… Continue reading

Culture battle remains at NAFTA talks, with status of Super Bowl ads unresolved

WASHINGTON — While Donald Trump has waged a public war with defiant… Continue reading

Warning issued in Banff National Park after female wolf approaches campers

BANFF, Alta. — A warning is in effect in Banff National Park… Continue reading

Trudeau says he won’t use ‘tricks’ to ram through pipeline construction

EDMONTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pouring cold water on Alberta’s… Continue reading

Gordon, never a hurricane, killed child in mobile home

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. — Tropical Storm Gordon never became a hurricane but… Continue reading

Fears rise, goods like diapers vanish in Iran currency crash

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s rial fell to a record low on Wednesday… Continue reading

#NotInvisible: Why are Native American women vanishing?

VALIER, Mont. — The searchers rummage through the abandoned trailer, flipping over… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month