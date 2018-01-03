New shelter awaits elder abuse victims

Elder abuse is different from spousal abuse

Golden Circle regularly receives calls about elder abuse, but so far no one has made the move to a two-bedroom shelter in Red Deer for seniors fleeing abuse.

“We’re getting a lot of requests but we haven’t had any clients that are eligible to live there. What we’re seeing a lot of is senior domestic violence and the contract for that particular location was elder abuse only — not spousal abuse,” said Monica Morrison, executive director of Golden Circle Senior Resource Centre, on Wednesday.

The only time a spouse could be involved in elder abuse is if he or she is the primary caregiver of a spouse deemed incompetent, she said.

According to Alberta Elder Abuse Awareness Council, elder abuse is any action or inaction by a person or persons in a trusting relationship that causes harm and distress to an older adult. Abuse includes physical, emotional, sexual, financial, withholding medication or overmedicating, and neglect.

The Central Alberta shelter opened Sept. 6 at an undisclosed location with the help of funding from Red Deer and area Royal LePage Network.

Morrison said people often contact Golden Circle looking for information about elder abuse. At one point a senior from Three Hills was looking at using the shelter until other arrangements were made within her family.

She said abuse is difficult for seniors to address.

“When you make that move it starts a whole ripple effect potentially of family no longer engaging with you. And if the perpetrator is the only family member you have, even though it’s not a good relationship, it is a relationship. That’s the challenging part.”

Financial abuse is huge and sometimes grandparents are told they will lose access to grandchildren if they don’t do what their children want, she said.

“They are in a tough spot, but we have the space available and that’s what it’s all about.”

Right now Golden Circle is focused on letting seniors know the shelter and other supports are available.

“If leaving the home environment is not something they’re comfortable with at this point, at least they’re educated on what the options are to protect themselves. It’s really important for them to reach out and get information.”

She said shelters in Edmonton and Calgary have operated for many years and the need will grow in Central Alberta. Elder abuse in facilities also happens and in those cases Golden Circle can refer people to other programs.

Morrison said this year Golden Circle wants to work with schools to help educate children on elder abuse.

“If you’re going to change mindsets, you have to change them when they’re young. Break the cycle so that they don’t become the perpetrator when they get older.”


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Photo: Tuque colouring inspires little artists

Just Posted

Friends remember snowboarder

Scott Hornstra, who was originally from Rocky Mountain House, died snowboarding in Montana

New shelter awaits elder abuse victims

Elder abuse is different from spousal abuse

Semi-automatic submachine gun found in vehicle

Innisfail RCMP lay charges

New Year’s babies arrive in Central Alberta

Births in Lacombe and Olds

Closing arguments set to begin today at Lac-Megantic criminal-negligence trial

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Closing arguments are scheduled to begin in Quebec today… Continue reading

UPDATED: Red Deer RCMP welcomes new operations support officer

Former Red Deerian comes home

Photo: Tuque colouring inspires little artists

BY PAUL COWLEY ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Photos: Manor House residents toast in the New Year

Residents had a door decorating contest and sang familiar songs to celebrate

Reader photo: Icy explosion

Jason Zackowski of Red Deer snaps an interesting photo

Arctic cold causes problems for waterfowl, boats

INDIANAPOLIS — The Latest on the dangerously cold temperatures gripping much of… Continue reading

Central Alberta Humane Society cared for 700 cats in 2017

With an intake of 700 cats in 2017 — a 20 per… Continue reading

12 killed in Costa Rica plane crash

10 U.S. citizens including families from Florida, NY die in Costa Rica plane crash

Authorities investigating what led to deadly Colorado shooting

Four deputies were wounded and one killed in Colorado attack

Regulations to protect killer whales working

Study finds U.S. regulations to protect killer whales near B.C. coast effective

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month