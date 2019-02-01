Red Deer has a new welcome sign on the south end at the new entrance from Hwy 2. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

New sign aims to elevate city’s profile

Sign installed in time for Winter Games

City council hopes Red Deer’s giant, new welcome sign on the south end of the city is a signal of bigger things to come.

Located on the east side of the entrance into the city from Highway 2, the metal and aluminum sign stands more than six metres high, with Red Deer spelled out in red against a backdrop of grey, vertical beams.

Two red metal ribbons twist and curve beneath the words Welcome and Bienvenue in white letters.

The sign was installed on Thursday, in time for the coming 2019 Canada Winter Games, and a complementary sign on the west side of the entrance into the city will be erected next week.

Mayor Tara Veer said council has adopted a strategic direction to elevate Red Deer’s profile and identity provincially and nationally.

“If we are to be competitive for tourism and economic development, we need to strongly position our municipal and community identity,” Veer said.

She said the new sign is an improvement above and beyond what the city had previously, but it’s important to reserve judgment.

“Certainly when the whole project is complete, I hope that Red Deerians will respond well to it and like what they see. There is substantial landscaping, lighting and masonry yet to come that are a bit of a challenge because of the weather.”

Julia Harvie-Shemko, the city’s director of communications and strategic planning, said the second sign will also feature the red ribbon, along with the image of a deer.

Installation is set to begin Wednesday with completion on Friday. Lights to illuminate the signs will be put in place Feb. 11 and 12. All the work will be weather permitting.

Total cost of the signs was $1.06 million, which includes landscaping and other associated costs.

“We had an opportunity when the construction was happening on the new interchange to work with Alberta Transportation on getting a new welcome sign. The city paid for the welcome sign, but there was a lot of work that Alberta Transportation was able to do to help reduce the cost,” Harvie-Shemko said.

She said it’s the first real welcome sign the city has ever had. The ribbons represent Red Deer’s connectedness and the river flowing through the community. The metal beams symbolize some of the trees and nature in the city.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Red Deer has a new welcome sign at the south end at the new entrance from Hwy 2. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Previous story
Two week countdown to Winter Games in Red Deer
Next story
Red Deer artist creates playfully ominous metal sculptures

Just Posted

New sign aims to elevate city’s profile

Sign installed in time for Winter Games

Winter cold blast on its way

Highs of only -26 C forecast for Sunday and Monday

Two week countdown to Winter Games in Red Deer

Sport legacy agency to be developed

Red Deer needs more affordable housing options for the chronically homeless to the jobless

City council to consider terms of reference for new plan to end homelessness

Red Deer business helping people make own wine, beer

The Fine Vine received its ferment on premise licence Dec. 4

Fashion Fridays: Five tips to get out the door fast

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Let’s Talk: 2019 Canada Winter Games: Our moment is finally here

The focus of my column over the past year has been Red… Continue reading

Lighting the Canada Winter Games cauldron in sight

With each step on the MNP Canada Games Torch Relay we come… Continue reading

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Kyle Connor scores late to lift Jets to 4-3 victory over Blue Jackets

WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored with 1:14 remaining in the third period… Continue reading

Canadian rugby sevens women lose two of three on opening day of Sydney event

SYDNEY, Australia — Canada squandered a 14-point lead and lost 15-14 to… Continue reading

Grammys launch initiative aiding women producers, engineers

NEW YORK — The Recording Academy’s Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion… Continue reading

Super Bowl 53 on TV: A viewer’s guide to Sunday’s game

Sunday’s Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams… Continue reading

Local Sports: Malik Smith is ‘the real deal’

RDC Kings basketball head coach Clayton Pottinger liked what he saw while… Continue reading

Most Read