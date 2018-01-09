New sports fields in north east Red Deer get named sponsor

Alberta European Motorworks agrees to 10-year sponsrship deal

The sports field near the three high school in north east Red Deer just received a major sponsor.

Alberta European Motorworks was announced by the City of Red Deer as the name sponsor for the sports fields.

It will be called Motorworks Fields.

“We are a family run business that has raised two generations here in Red Deer,” said Mike Pasman, Alberta European Motorworks service manager. “We are thrilled to be able to give back to the community that we serve and that has given our family so much over these past three decades.”

The sponsorship agreement is worth $75,000 over 10 years.

Motorworks Fields, located at 2700 67th Street, will feature two soccer fields and a dual-purpose football and soccer field. The football field will open in the spring and the soccer fields will be ready in the fall.

The fields are adjacent to a multi-high school site that already features St. Joe’s High School and will eventually include a Red Deer Public Schools high school and a francophone high school.

The City of Red Deer is also seeking name sponsors for several new or renovated community buildings including Discovery Canyon and the new Northside Community Centre. For more information visit www.reddeer.ca/sponsorship.


