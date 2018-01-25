New steroid data used by IOC to vet Russia’s Olympians

MOSCOW — New evidence is being used to vet Russian athletes ahead of next month’s Pyeongchang Games, the International Olympic Committee said Thursday.

The IOC said a database from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory shows evidence of attempts to “hide and modify” biological data pointing to steroid use. The Olympic body said it will pass on the data to international sports federations, who could take further action.

Russian athletes must compete in neutral uniforms under the Olympic flag in Pyeongchang as part of the country’s punishment for what the IOC ruled was a doping program when it hosted the 2014 Sochi Olympics. They will be known as “Olympic Athletes from Russia.” An IOC panel led by former French Sports Minister Valerie Fourneyron has been vetting Russian athletes before issuing invitations to compete.

“The (database) was reconstructed by a WADA forensic expert and then subjected to a rigorous authentication process to confirm its accuracy,” the IOC said in a statement. “This additional intelligence has been provided to the respective International Federations.”

The IOC panel has faced criticism in Russia over a lack of explanation for why some athletes, like six-time Olympic short-track speedskating champion Viktor Ahn, were not invited to Pyeongchang despite not having previously faced doping charges.

The statement released Thursday sheds light on the evidence the panel has used, but it still hasn’t confirmed who is in and who is out, or given any individual decisions.

The IOC said that, as well as earlier IOC and World Anti-Doping Agency investigations into Russian doping, it used tipoffs from whistleblowers and sports federations, as well as records of athletes’ whereabouts.

The list of evidence “is comprehensive but by no means exhaustive; and I would like to stress that we also looked at a wide range of intelligence and other sources,” Fourneyron said in the statement.

Also Thursday, the IOC said Russian fans will be allowed to fly their flag in Pyeongchang, but organized protests could bring further sanctions.

The IOC said its ban on athletes wearing the Russian tricolour doesn’t apply to fans, saying this “cannot be prohibited.”

However, it added that “should this appear to be an organized political demonstration the IOC will take this into consideration in its monitoring system.”

That could mean Russia won’t get to march with its flag at the closing ceremony, which the IOC has offered as an incentive for the country to comply with its rulings.

Russian hockey officials also named a roster for the Olympics, even though IOC vetting is still ongoing.

The team includes former NHL players Pavel Datysuk and Ilya Kovalchuk, each at their fifth Olympics. Former Los Angeles Kings defenceman Slava Voynov, who left the NHL following his arrest on felony domestic violence charges in 2014, is also on the team.

Five Russian players had failed to pass IOC vetting, but officials said only one of the five, former Pittsburgh Penguins winger Sergei Plotnikov, would have made the roster.

Separately, 18 Russians were cleared to compete this year in track and field, including high jump world champion Mariya Lasitskene.

Previous story
Canada to double spending on global education fund: Trudeau.
Next story
Margaret Atwood’s ‘MaddAddam’ trilogy to become a TV series

Just Posted

Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre helping children, teens and families

Red Deer centre averages six cases a week

Red Deer-Mountain View MP Dreeshen to hold rural crime meeting

Like many of his Alberta caucus colleagues, Earl Dreeshen is spending the… Continue reading

Pilotless planes on the horizon if public acceptance grows, say experts

MONTREAL — Canadians may not be quite ready to fly on a… Continue reading

Margaret Atwood’s ‘MaddAddam’ trilogy to become a TV series

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Another series inspired by Canadian author Margaret Atwood’s writing… Continue reading

New steroid data used by IOC to vet Russia’s Olympians

MOSCOW — New evidence is being used to vet Russian athletes ahead… Continue reading

Watch: Red Deer woman target of robbery in broad daylight, near police station

He looked me in the eye and said ‘I am going to kill you.’

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month