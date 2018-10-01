New trade deal doesn’t mention climate change: environmentalists

Environmental groups say the new trade deal between the U.S., Canada and Mexico continues to coddle a fossil fuel economy that needs to change in the face of climate change.

Greenpeace spokesman Keith Stewart said Canadian negotiators have abandoned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s earlier promises that a new deal would have chapters on the environment.

He says the document doesn’t even mention the words climate change.

But Stewart says the agreement has eliminated a NAFTA clause that allowed companies to sue governments for lost profits over impacts from rules passed to protect the environment.

He and other activists say the deal does nothing to help move North America to a low-carbon economy and protects the status quo.

The new trade deal, which was agreed upon late Sunday night, is intended to replace NAFTA.

