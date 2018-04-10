Joel Loh

New UCP candidate for Sylvan Lake-Innisfail

Seven are now in the race to replace Don MacIntyre

The race is crowded to become the United Conservative Party candidate for Sylvan Lake-Innisfail riding.

A seventh candidate, Joel Loh, announced his candidacy on Tuesday.

Sylvan Lake resident Loh is vice-president of regulatory affairs and public relations at oil rail transporter Simba Industries Transload Ltd.

Loh, 40, is also a founding member of the Committee for Proud Alberta Fair Trade Oil, an online community promoting Alberta’s oil and gas industry.

His political background includes a stint as riding president in former prime minister Stephen Harper’s Calgary-Southwest riding and was also president of the Canadian Alliance association.

Loh and his wife, Jen, own Joel and Jen Productions. They have one daughter and Joel and Jen are pastors at Frontline Worship Centre, a non-denominational Christian church.

Others running for the nomination are: Joan Barnes, Devin Dreeshen, Gayle Langford, Christine Moore, Mike Walsh and Victor Sloboda.

Don MacIntyre resigned in February after being charged with sexual assault and sexual inteference.

A candidate will be chosen by the party on the weekend of April 28-30.


