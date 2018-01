Families, friends and neighbours are celebrating the arrival of New Year’s babies at local hospitals around Central Alberta.

At Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre, Rebecca and Devin Bos welcomed their son Sullivan James Bos on Jan. 1 at 10:06 a.m. weighing three kilograms (six pounds and 10 ounces).

At Olds Hospital and Care Centre, the son of Margaret Erickson and Yvon Caron, named Lucan Yvon Caron-Erickson, was born Jan. 2 at 1:54 a.m. He weighed 3.6 kilograms (eight pounds and two ounces).