Newfoundland hit by winter storm, ferries cancelled due to high seas

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Much of Newfoundland and Labrador was under wind or blizzard warnings early today, and Marine Atlantic ferry service to the island was cancelled due to rough seas.

Environment Canada was reporting flurries and snow squalls combined with winds gusting to 110 kilometres per hour in some parts of the province.

The windchills are in the minus 20 Celsius range.

The only area not under a warning was the Buchans and the interior region in the centre of the province.

Environment Canada said conditions were expected to improve Wednesday night as winds shift to the northwest and begin to ease.

Meanwhile, the powerful winds have meant that seas in the Cabot Strait reached up eight metres in height in recent days, resulting in cancellation of Marine Atlantic ferry service between North Sydney, N.S., and Port aux Basques, N.L.

Previous story
Residents of Saskatchewan town lauded for helping passengers on frozen train
Next story
Alberta United Conservative leader Kenney looks to build on big wins from 2017

Just Posted

Alberta United Conservative leader Kenney looks to build on big wins from 2017

EDMONTON — Fresh off uniting Alberta’s feuding, floundering centre-right to forge a… Continue reading

‘Reformed his life:’ Ottawa makes clemency case for Canadian on death row

CALGARY — The federal government says a Canadian who has been on… Continue reading

Obama to Prince Harry: Leaders must use care on social media

LONDON — Former President Barack Obama told Prince Harry in an interview… Continue reading

Newfoundland hit by winter storm, ferries cancelled due to high seas

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Much of Newfoundland and Labrador was under wind… Continue reading

Shoppers have mixed reactions to Boxing Day deals in Red Deer

Shoppers have mixed reactions to Boxing Day deals in Red Deer. Holly… Continue reading

Replay Red Deer Dec. 24

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Some braved the cold and headed to Bower Ponds Tuesday but couldn’t skate

‘The city hasn’t plowed the ice very good’

Boxing Day madness begins

Get ready to shop, as some of the biggest deals of the year are to happen today

Police in Victoria investigating two bodies found on Christmas Day

An injured person was also found at the scene and taken to hospital. Authorities say the public is not at risk

A deep freeze settles in across country

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings across country

Thousands in Nova Scotia without power

A wild winter storm knocks out power to much of Nova Scotia

Extreme cold warning in effect for Red Deer

Warning issued for some parts of Southern Alberta including Ponoka, Stettler

Cold weather blamed for low turnout for Salvation Army’s Christmas meal

Those who walked into the Salvation Army in Red Deer during lunch… Continue reading

VIDEO: In Christmas message, queen honours cities hit by terror

Queen Elizabeth II addresses the Commonwealth

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month