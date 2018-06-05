Newly renovated Sylvan Lake health centre opened Monday

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman is slated to attend the official grand opening of the Advanced Ambulatory Care Service (AACS) at the NexSource Centre in Sylvan Lake on Thursday.

The newly renovated community health centre in Sylvan Lake opened its doors to the public Monday.

The facility will be open seven days a week, for 16 hours a day. The facility will be open to public from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. It is meant to treat non-emergency patients, preventing them from having to access emergency rooms at hospitals nearby.

It cost about $2 million and includes laboratory and diagnostic imaging services and X-ray facilities.



