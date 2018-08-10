Shots were heard early Friday morning and four people are dead in Fredericton. (File photo by Advocate staff)

News Alert: Four dead after shooting in New Brunswick, one suspect in custody

Fredericton police say at least four people have died in a shooting, and one suspect is in custody.

Police said on Twitter that the Brookside Drive area on the city’s north side would be blocked off for the forseeable future as “the investigation is ongoing.”

Earlier Friday morning, police were asking people in the area to stay inside with their doors locked, and not to post information on social media about the position or activities of police.

David MacCoubrey says he awoke in his apartment on Brookside Drive around 7:07 a.m. AT today to the sound of gunshots “10 metres from my bed.”

MacCoubrey says three gunshots woke him up, and as many as 17 more have been fired between that time and around 8:30 a.m.

He says his apartment complex has four buildings in a square, and it sounded like the shots were coming from the middle of the complex.

MacCoubrey says police have been searching the complex and he’s been sitting on the floor of his home away from windows.

Three blocks of Brookside Drive have been blocked off, with emergency vehicles at both ends and curious neighbours gathered.

Travis Hrubeniuk, 27, said his fiancee had just left for work around 7:45 when he began hearing a steady stream of sirens.

The Winnipeg native, who lives immediately off Brookside, said residents have been advised to stay inside with their doors locked.

The quiet residential neighbourhood, dominated by houses, grocery stores, a church and an elementary school, is the last place Hrubeniuk said he expected to encounter a dangerous situation.

“This is the first time I’ve even heard of any serious crime or violent crime in this city,” he said. “It’s a little off-putting that way, and I’ve been here for about a year.”

Strangling off-duty cop gave killer PTSD, defence tells sentencing judge
Children born to spies in Canada should not be handed citizenship: Ottawa

News Alert: Four dead after shooting in New Brunswick, one suspect in custody

Fredericton police say at least four people have died in a shooting,… Continue reading

