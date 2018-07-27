(Advocate file photo).

Next photo radar locations in Red Deer announced

Red Deer RCMP has released its photo radar locations for next month.

For Aug. 1-15, photo radar vehicles could be parked in playground zones on Jewell Street, 59th Avenue, McLean Street, Boyce Street, 47th Avenue, Lancaster Drive, and Carrington Drive.

They could also be on the following traffic corridors: 50th Street, Riverside Drive, Hwy 11A, 49th Avenue, 77th Street, Taylor Drive, 50th Avenue, Webster Drive, 30th Avenue, and 49th Street.

The RCMP reserves the right to move the vehicles to other locations as needed.

