Nigerian refugees into Canada fleeing murderous northern herdsman: asylum seeker

MONTREAL — Eric, an asylum seeker from southern Nigeria, crossed illegally into Quebec last February from the United States after leaving Africa to escape the threat of armed herdsmen.

He says the herdsmen from the north of the country threaten southern farmers and sometimes murder them.

“A lot of killing has been going on,” he told The Canadian Press during a break from French-language classes he is taking in Montreal.

The 35-year-old didn’t want to use his real name out of fear it could negatively affect his hearing at the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada.

“The herdsmen go to the community and they can slaughter as many civilians as they want,” he said. “We don’t know who is sponsoring them and the government isn’t doing anything about it.”

Eric is one of 7,612 people who crossed illegally into the country during the first four months of the year, with 96 per cent of them entering Quebec, primarily through Roxham Road, a paved clearing at the forested border

In 2017, thousands of Haitians fled the United States for Montreal, but Nigerians make up a large number of would-be refugees crossing into Quebec this year, according to authorities and community organizers.

The increasing number of asylum seekers from Nigeria — who mostly speak English instead of French — is helping to make immigration a top issue ahead of October’s provincial election.

Both of the major opposition parties — the Parti Quebecois and the Coalition Avenir Quebec — argue the governing Liberals have failed to properly integrate newcomers by, among other things, not ensuring they learn French.

The Coalition wants to decrease immigration to the province by 10,000 people a year while the PQ has called for a full review of Quebec’s immigration policies.

Opposition parties speak of high unemployment rates among immigrants and cite statistics that indicate only a third of newcomers register for free French courses and a third of those abandon their studies or just never show up.

Anait Aleksanian, head of a community centre that offers free, government-subsidized French courses for immigrants, says a lack of resources is not the problem.

“It’s never happened that we ask the (government) — that we tell them we have registrations for French courses and we are told the money isn’t there,” she said.

Immigrants can take courses in the morning, at night, on the weekend and even at work, she said.

“We need to raise awareness and explain that if you want to integrate, you need to take the French courses,” she added.

Premier Philippe Couillard says he’s been told the majority of the recent asylum seekers who have crossed illegally into Quebec don’t want to stay in the province, but would prefer to move to more English-speaking parts of the country.

“The federal government has to help people move where they want to settle,” Couillard said. “They need to also quicken the pace of treating asylum claims.

“And they need to travel to the countries where these people are coming from and say that crossing illegally into Canada is not the right formula for immigration.”

Back at Aleksanian’s centre, Eric, who made the journey to Quebec with his wife and two kids, said he wants to work in Montreal — as soon as he can speak French.

He was supposed to have a hearing on June 1 in front of the refugee board but, like most refugee applicants, his case was “postponed indefinitely,” meaning he could be in Canada for years before he learns his fate.

Sitting next to him was David — also not his real name — a 74-year-old Nigerian who has been waiting eight years to settle his status in Canada and eventually bring his wife and six children to the country.

“In my case I tell them to forget about my age,” said David, who used to be a taxi inspector in Nigeria’s Imo state. ”I am still strong, I can still work. I don’t like to be given something. We are studious people and we are hard-working. We like to be on our own.”

Both men are on government assistance but were visibly uncomfortable admitting it.

Eric, who comes from Edo state, received a master’s degree in Britain and used to be a banker in Nigeria.

“The Nigeria country is very hostile,” Eric said, adding that someone who makes it there can make it anywhere. “That’s the nature of the country. We are very determined.”

Southern Nigerians are very ambitious, David said.

“We like to struggle, we like education and to bring up our children to have a better life than we did,” he said.

“We don’t like to beg.”

Previous story
More than two dozen fringe parties vying for attention in Ontario election
Next story
System for enforcing legalized recreational marijuana remains hazy

Just Posted

WATCH: Going back in time at Pioneer Days

Double Tree Village Museum hosts annual Pioneer Days event Saturday and Sunday

WATCH: Old Red Deer Transit bus finds new life selling produce

If the bus at Saturday’s Red Deer Public Market looked familiar, that’s… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta Children’s Festival a chance for screen-free fun

Filling Red Deer’s Rotary Recreation Park with so many activities, that kids… Continue reading

No winning ticket for Friday night’s $60 million Lotto max jackpot

TORONTO — Once again the $60 million Lotto Max jackpot has gone… Continue reading

WATCH: Fred Fox shares inspirational memories of his brother Terry Fox with Red Deer students

Don Campbell elementary holds assembly to kick off Terry Fox run this fall

WATCH: Walk for Muscular Dystrophy in Red Deer

More than 100 people participated in the 11th annual event at Mackenzie Trails

UK remembers London Bridge attack victims on 1st anniversary

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May joined survivors, victims’ families and… Continue reading

Giuliani: Trump would fight subpoena, not pardon himself

WASHINGTON — An attorney for President Donald Trump stressed Sunday that the… Continue reading

Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

CHICAGO — The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds… Continue reading

Nigerian refugees into Canada fleeing murderous northern herdsman: asylum seeker

MONTREAL — Eric, an asylum seeker from southern Nigeria, crossed illegally into… Continue reading

Families of deceased military college students demand answers from Ottawa

OTTAWA — The mothers of three Royal Military College students who died… Continue reading

Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne admits she won’t win provincial election

TORONTO — An emotional Kathleen Wynne admitted today that her governing Liberals… Continue reading

Ponoka RCMP locate owners of recovered wedding DVD

With some help from local media, a wedding DVD police found in… Continue reading

‘Sherlock’ star raced to save a man from attackers, Uber driver says

Consider this: You’re in a group of muggers in London, trying to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month