Nightly closures on Taylor Drive next week

Taylor Drive to be closed Monday to Friday night for bridge demolition work

Part of Taylor Drive will be closed each night Monday through Friday next week for construction.

The closures will affect a stretch of Taylor Drive from 19th Street to the Hwys 2 and 2A turnoff each night depending on the weather.

The closures will be in effect from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night and will re-open to traffic each morning. The closures are required to protect motorists while crews demolish the old southbound Hwy 2 bridge. This work is weather dependent and may need to be rescheduled.

Detours will be in place each night as follows:

Motorists wanting to head south on Highway 2A will be re-routed to the Hwy 2 and 32nd Street interchange, then back to the Hwy 2A turnoff.

Motorists wanting to travel north on Taylor Drive from Hwy 2A will be detoured to the Hwy 2 and McKenzie Road interchange, then back north on Hwy 2 to access Taylor Drive from 19th Street.

Detailed information and plans showing the detour routes are available on the project website at www.Hwy2Gaetz.com.

Flatiron Constructors Canada Ltd., on behalf of Alberta Transportation, would like to thank local residents and road users for their patience during these night closures.

For up-to-date information on construction and traffic delays, visit www.511.alberta.ca or @511Alberta on Twitter.