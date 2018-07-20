Nightly closures on Taylor Drive next week

Taylor Drive to be closed Monday to Friday night for bridge demolition work

Part of Taylor Drive will be closed each night Monday through Friday next week for construction.

The closures will affect a stretch of Taylor Drive from 19th Street to the Hwys 2 and 2A turnoff each night depending on the weather.

The closures will be in effect from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night and will re-open to traffic each morning. The closures are required to protect motorists while crews demolish the old southbound Hwy 2 bridge. This work is weather dependent and may need to be rescheduled.

Detours will be in place each night as follows:

Motorists wanting to head south on Highway 2A will be re-routed to the Hwy 2 and 32nd Street interchange, then back to the Hwy 2A turnoff.

Motorists wanting to travel north on Taylor Drive from Hwy 2A will be detoured to the Hwy 2 and McKenzie Road interchange, then back north on Hwy 2 to access Taylor Drive from 19th Street.

Detailed information and plans showing the detour routes are available on the project website at www.Hwy2Gaetz.com.

Flatiron Constructors Canada Ltd., on behalf of Alberta Transportation, would like to thank local residents and road users for their patience during these night closures.

For up-to-date information on construction and traffic delays, visit www.511.alberta.ca or @511Alberta on Twitter.

Previous story
Manslaughter case in court
Next story
Severe thunderstorm watch for Central Alberta

Just Posted

Severe thunderstorm watch for Central Alberta

Thunderstorm watch covers large area including Sylvan Lake to Stettler

WATCH: Kayakers go over Ram Falls south of Nordegg

Two take 30-metre plunge, post video of thrill ride

Count shows slight decrease in Red Deer’s homeless

In two years, the number of homeless in Red Deer has decreased… Continue reading

Nightly closures on Taylor Drive next week

Taylor Drive to be closed Monday to Friday night for bridge demolition work

Remains of all eight Bruce McArthur victims now identified: Toronto police

Toronto police say they’ve now recovered and identified the remains of all… Continue reading

WATCH: Cirque ZUMA ZUMA puts on a show at Westerner Days

ZUMA ZUMA performs three times a day during Westerner Days

Divers hunt for 4 after Missouri duck boat sinks, killing 13

BRANSON, Mo. — Divers are searching Friday for four people still missing… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s noxious weeds are a goat’s dietary delight

Piper Creek Community Garden gets chemical-free weed control

‘Amazing Race Canada’ competitors face B.C. challenge

They drove Corvettes, mastered falconry basics, and ate blueberry pie in the Cowichan Valley

From hot to not? The Baloney Meter weighs in on Scheer’s economy claims

OTTAWA — “Justin Trudeau inherited a booming economy, but he’s squandering it.… Continue reading

Scathing suicide inquiry finds gaps, shortcomings at Royal Military College

OTTAWA — Members of a board of inquiry into three suicides at… Continue reading

Premiers strike deal to allow increased flow of beer, alcohol across borders

ST. ANDREWS, N.B. — Canada’s premiers are set to wrap up their… Continue reading

Trump ready to hit all Chinese imports with tariffs

President Donald Trump has indicated that he’s willing to hit every product… Continue reading

Canada’s annual inflation rises 2.5% thanks to boost from higher energy prices

OTTAWA — The country’s annual inflation rate rose 2.5 per cent in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month