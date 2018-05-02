Nightly ramp closures coming to highway construction south of Red Deer

For three nights, the ramp from Hwy 2A to southbound Hwy 2 will be closed as construction of the Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue intersection continues.

From 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on May 3, 4 and 5 the ramp will be closed so construction crews can complete the erection of girders for the Gaetz Avenue bridge.

Drivers will be detoured along Hwy 2A to Hwy 42, near Penhold, to join Hwy 2. The ramp will re-open to traffic each morning.

A reduced speed limit of 80 km/h remains in effect throughout the construction zone. Road users are asked to drive safely and obey the speed limits.

The new interchange is scheduled to be completed by this fall, weather permitting. For detailed project information visit www.hwy2Gaetz.com.

The project is estimated to cost about $80-million and includes bridge replacement, ramp and intersection reconfiguration, Hwy 2 realignment, expansion to six lanes between 32nd Street and McKenzie Road and the construction of collector-distributor roads.


