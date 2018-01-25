Nine carfentanil deaths in Central Alberta in 2017

Alberta Health releases interim report

The rate of carfentanil and fentanyl-related deaths is climbing in Central Alberta according to the latest statistics from Alberta Health.

The department’s Opioids and Substances of Misuse 2017 Q4 interim report showed Central Alberta’s rate per 100,000 population climbed to 2.1 per cent with a total of nine deaths for the period between Jan. 1 to Nov. 11.

For the 12 months of 2016 Central Alberta only had two carfentanil deaths, or a rate of 0.4 per cent.

Central Alberta also saw a slight increase in the rate of fentanyl deaths in 2017 at 8.8 per cent (37 deaths), up from 8.5 per cent (41 deaths) in 2016.

In more than 10 months carfentanil deaths climbed to 125 and fentanyl deaths to 462 across the province in 2017. In 2016 there were 29 carfentanil and 368 fentanyl-related deaths.

“I wish there was a magic answer because people are dying — 1.5 Albertans every single day — from fentanyl. In Red Deer so far this month, that we know of at Turning Point, we’ve had five deaths related to drug poisoning,” said executive director Stacey Carmichael on Thursday.

“I’m guessing that’s because we’re seeing an increase in more potent drugs. It’s not like these guys and girls are going out to find themselves some carfentanil. They’re not trying to kill themselves.”

She said a single grain of carfentanil is enough to kill.

“It’s easy for us to say if it’s going to kill you, don’t do it. That’s not their intention. They’re living with a serious addiction.”

And it’s not just affecting Turning Point clients, she said.

“I can’t stress enough how important it is that people realize that this is not just impacting who you might think. It’s potentially impacting a kid that’s taken a party drug for the first time, or someone who thinks they might be getting a Percocet for pain relief.

“Lots of people think it doesn’t impact them, or won’t impact them, and it very well might.”

Turning Point is one of the eight original agencies that has distributed free take-home naloxone kits since 2015 made available as part of Alberta’s response to the rise in fentanyl overdoses and deaths.

Naloxone temporarily reverses the symptoms of fentanyl and other opioid poisonings and can keep people alive until paramedics arrive. It’s possible for a person to lapse into an overdose again once naloxone wears off so more naloxone may be required.

She said naloxone has saved countless lives in Red Deer and unfortunately that’s all the community has right now to deal the crisis.

As of Tuesday Turning Point had given out 252 kits so far this month, heard about 53 overdose reversals and four deaths. By Thursday there had been one more fatality.

“We’re really scrambling as a community to address this problem and we’re scrambling across the country.”


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Outdoor concert or not, Central Music Festival Society is boogie-ing into the future
Next story
Red Deer RCMP looking for missing 68-year-old woman

Just Posted

Nine carfentanil deaths in Central Alberta in 2017

Alberta Health releases interim report

UPDATE: Heavy snowfall no longer expected for Red Deer area

Environment Canada revises statement

Outdoor concert or not, Central Music Festival Society is boogie-ing into the future

Red Deer group keeps the concerts coming

Distressed animals seized from rural Calgary-area property

Calgary Humane Society investigators worked with police

Updated: Conservative MLAs slam NDP on health care

United Conservative Party calls out NDP for leaving Red Deer hospital off priority list

Updated: Conservative MLAs slam NDP on health care

United Conservative Party calls out NDP for leaving Red Deer hospital off priority list

Trudeau commends women for speaking out on Brown, will address Hehr accusation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is saluting the courage of the women who… Continue reading

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month