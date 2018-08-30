(Advocate file photo).

No-contact order for Calgary man charged with 3 counts of second-degree murder

CALGARY — An Alberta judge has issued a no-contact order for a Calgary man charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of his girlfriend, mother and stepfather.

Dustin Duthie, 25, made a brief court appearance via closed-circuit TV Wednesday as Crown prosecutor Shane Parker requested an order prohibiting him from contacting five people, including members of both families.

“While he’s in custody, we would be asking there be a no-contact provision put in place,” said Parker.

Judge Lloyd Robertson granted the order.

Court also heard that Legal Aid Alberta has not yet appointed a lawyer for Duthie, so his case was adjourned until Sept. 12.

The bodies were all discovered July 31, but investigators say they believe Duthie’s girlfriend, Taylor Toller, died around July 26 in her condo.

His mother, Shawn Boshuck, and his stepfather, Alan Pennylegion, were found in their home and court documents allege they were killed July 31.

Duthie has already been found fit to stand trial after an examination by a forensic psychiatrist.

Police issued a public appeal earlier this month for details about the days leading up to the discovery of the three victims.

They’ve asked anyone who had contact with Duthie between July 26 and July 31 to speak to investigators if they have not done so already.

Police have said it appeared the deaths were connected, but no motive has been confirmed.

Previous story
The enduring mystery of the lost diamonds from the crash of Swissair Flight 111
Next story
Trump stands by warning of ‘violence’ if Dems win midterms

Just Posted

Dogs should get to enjoy Sylvan Lake beach: local pet owner

Sylvan Lake resident suggests small area in Sylvan Lake Park be set aside for pets

PHOTO: The Vintage 45’s on the Ross Street Patio

There are live shows every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in downtown Red Deer

Customized camper school bus stolen in Rocky Mountain House

Scuba instructor Denise Boniface said the bus was taken Tuesday

Paterson Grain terminal welcomes public to grand opening

Bowden-area terminal to load grain bound for B.C. port and beyond

Public hearing in Olds will look at cannabis regulations

Friday deadline for written submissions

Red Deer’s Mustard Seed hosts fair for job seekers

Future fairs to be held

Federal Court of Appeal quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

VANCOUVER — The Federal Court of Appeal has quashed Ottawa’s approval of… Continue reading

Pakistanis to rally in capital against Dutch cartoon contest

ISLAMABAD — Thousands of hard-line Islamists angered over a far-right Dutch lawmaker’s… Continue reading

Trump stands by warning of ‘violence’ if Dems win midterms

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump urged evangelical leaders this week to get… Continue reading

No-contact order for Calgary man charged with 3 counts of second-degree murder

CALGARY — An Alberta judge has issued a no-contact order for a… Continue reading

Burnaby RCMP warn the public of sextortion scams using explicit videos

BURNABY, B.C. — Police are warning the public after a rise in… Continue reading

Restored prison cemetery tells social history of B.C.: councillor

Jaimie McEvoy says he stumbled upon a hidden piece of British Columbia… Continue reading

The enduring mystery of the lost diamonds from the crash of Swissair Flight 111

HALIFAX — More than five kilograms of diamonds and jewels. A Picasso… Continue reading

Bernier’s closest caucus ally, Alex Nuttall, won’t join his new party

OTTAWA — Maxime Bernier’s closest caucus ally says he has no plans… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month