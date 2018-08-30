No-contact order for Calgary man charged with 3 counts of second-degree murder

CALGARY — An Alberta judge has issued a no-contact order for a Calgary man charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of his girlfriend, mother and stepfather.

Dustin Duthie, 25, made a brief court appearance via closed-circuit TV Wednesday as Crown prosecutor Shane Parker requested an order prohibiting him from contacting five people, including members of both families.

“While he’s in custody, we would be asking there be a no-contact provision put in place,” said Parker.

Judge Lloyd Robertson granted the order.

Court also heard that Legal Aid Alberta has not yet appointed a lawyer for Duthie, so his case was adjourned until Sept. 12.

The bodies were all discovered July 31, but investigators say they believe Duthie’s girlfriend, Taylor Toller, died around July 26 in her condo.

His mother, Shawn Boshuck, and his stepfather, Alan Pennylegion, were found in their home and court documents allege they were killed July 31.

Duthie has already been found fit to stand trial after an examination by a forensic psychiatrist.

Police issued a public appeal earlier this month for details about the days leading up to the discovery of the three victims.

They’ve asked anyone who had contact with Duthie between July 26 and July 31 to speak to investigators if they have not done so already.

Police have said it appeared the deaths were connected, but no motive has been confirmed.