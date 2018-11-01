No defence witnesses in trial of man accused in deaths at Alberta work camp

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — The defence is not calling any witnesses in the trial of a camp cook accused of killing two people at a northern Alberta work site.

Daniel Goodridge has pleaded not guilty due to a mental disorder to charges of first-degree murder, assault with a weapon and interfering with human remains.

Final arguments from the Crown and defence are to be heard on Tuesday in Grande Prairie Court of Queen’s Bench.

In an agreed statement of facts entered in court, Goodridge admits to the slayings as well as to terrorizing others who woke in the middle of the night to screams at the Canada North oilfield camp near Fox Creek in June 2015.

Police officers found the bodies of David Derksen, who was 37, from La Crete, Alta., and 50-year-old Hally Dubois of Red Deer, Alta.

Psychiatrist Lenka Zedkova testified that Goodridge’s mental state led him to believe his co-workers wanted to assault him.

She said he had been hearing voices and thought he needed to kill everyone to make them stop.

Court heard that Goodridge, 31, stabbed Derksen more than 70 times, cut off parts of his body and set him on fire.

Some workers hid in their rooms while others fled into the bush as Derksen ran around the remote property with a large knife.

He also threw rocks at vehicles and set fires in some buildings.

When RCMP arrived, Goodridge refused to drop the knife and lunged at an officer. Mounties fired 12 shots, wounding him.

Previous story
Bail granted to teen charged in shooting of German tourist on Alberta highway
Next story
Tories, NDP, push bill that would improve mental-health support for jurors

Just Posted

Freezing rain warning in effect for Red Deer and Central Alberta

Freezing rain in effect for Lacombe, Ponoka, Sylvan Lake, Blackfalds among other communities

UCP nominee reprimanded for receiving illegal contribution

No date yet for UCP Red Deer-South vote

Foodgrains Project is off the field near Clive

Helping feed people in developing countries

Businesses like new downtown police unit

RCMP announce a new special four-officer unit focused on the downtown

Red Deer crime rate continues to fall

Property and person crimes both down in third quarter, according to latest statistics

VIDEO: Rebels forward Brandon Hagel inks deal with Blackhawks

After a red-hot start to the WHL season, Red Deer Rebels forward… Continue reading

Tree crushes car in northern Italy, killing 2, amid storms

ROME — Two people were killed when a falling tree crushed their… Continue reading

Lawsuit alleges Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted girl, 16

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein was accused in a civil court filing… Continue reading

Oprah, Trump, Obama: Georgia’s star-studded closing act

ATLANTA — Oprah Winfrey is bringing her star power to one of… Continue reading

US construction spending flat in September

WASHINGTON — Spending on U.S. construction projects was essentially unchanged in September.… Continue reading

The Latest: Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty

PITTSBURGH — The Latest on the aftermath of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre… Continue reading

Canada Post workers in Hamilton, La Mauricie, Que., join rotating strikes

OTTAWA — More than 1,800 Canada Post workers have walked off the… Continue reading

Case of Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian expected in court

TORONTO — The case of a man accused in a deadly van… Continue reading

Federal government announces new measures for killer whale protection

VANCOUVER — The federal government wants to create new ocean sanctuaries in… Continue reading

Most Read