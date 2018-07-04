No new grizzly bear sightings reported near Penhold

There have been no reported grizzly bear sightings near Penhold since two were reported in mid-June. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

There haven’t been any more grizzly bear sightings in recent weeks near Penhold.

Two grizzly sightings, in two slightly different locations west of the Central Alberta town, were reported to the Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement on June 17.

Brendan Cox, Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement spokesperson, said no reports of sightings or calls is a good sign that there aren’t any grizzly bears in the area.

The reported sightings two weeks ago were never confirmed, he added.

“There wasn’t necessarily a need for any cause for alarm from the public. If there were any more tangible public safety risks then officers would certainly want to communicate that,” he said.

Regardless of whether a grizzly bear is in the area or not, Cox said he encourages people to manage attractants on their property.

“It’s not just something to be aware of in regards to bears. It can attract any kind of wildlife.

“We can minimize the risks of negative conflicts by taking care of our garbage and storing it properly or taking care of fallen fruit, bird seeds and that kind of thing,” he said.

Cox said bears are quite mobile and will go wherever they can find food.

Grizzly bear sightings are rare in Central Alberta. Cox said they are more likely to be closer to the mountains and forest areas to the west.

If you spot a bear, don’t attract attention to yourself, leave the way you came and get to a place the bear cannot get you, such as a building or car.

If the bear sees you, speak to it to let it know you aren’t a prey animal then back away slowly; put trees or other obstacles in between the bear and yourself.

To report a sighting, call the toll-free number 310-0000 and ask to be directed to the nearest Fish and Wildlife office. You can also call the 24-hour report a poacher line at 1-800-642-3800 in case of emergency.

For more information on grizzly bears, visit aep.alberta.ca/fish-wildlife.



