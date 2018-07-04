There have been no reported grizzly bear sightings near Penhold since two were reported in mid-June. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

No new grizzly bear sightings reported near Penhold

Two sightings were reported in mid-June

There haven’t been any more grizzly bear sightings in recent weeks near Penhold.

Two grizzly sightings, in two slightly different locations west of the Central Alberta town, were reported to the Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement on June 17.

Brendan Cox, Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement spokesperson, said no reports of sightings or calls is a good sign that there aren’t any grizzly bears in the area.

The reported sightings two weeks ago were never confirmed, he added.

READ MORE: Reported grizzly bear sightings near Penhold

“There wasn’t necessarily a need for any cause for alarm from the public. If there were any more tangible public safety risks then officers would certainly want to communicate that,” he said.

Regardless of whether a grizzly bear is in the area or not, Cox said he encourages people to manage attractants on their property.

“It’s not just something to be aware of in regards to bears. It can attract any kind of wildlife.

“We can minimize the risks of negative conflicts by taking care of our garbage and storing it properly or taking care of fallen fruit, bird seeds and that kind of thing,” he said.

Cox said bears are quite mobile and will go wherever they can find food.

Grizzly bear sightings are rare in Central Alberta. Cox said they are more likely to be closer to the mountains and forest areas to the west.

If you spot a bear, don’t attract attention to yourself, leave the way you came and get to a place the bear cannot get you, such as a building or car.

If the bear sees you, speak to it to let it know you aren’t a prey animal then back away slowly; put trees or other obstacles in between the bear and yourself.

To report a sighting, call the toll-free number 310-0000 and ask to be directed to the nearest Fish and Wildlife office. You can also call the 24-hour report a poacher line at 1-800-642-3800 in case of emergency.

For more information on grizzly bears, visit aep.alberta.ca/fish-wildlife.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Former Olympic rower gets 13-month jail sentence for fraud after pleading guilty
Next story
City of Red Deer encourages voluntary water restrictions

Just Posted

Appeal court denies lengthier sentence for Red Deer childcare worker convicted of sexual assault, child porn

Crown wanted sentence increased to five years

No new grizzly bear sightings reported near Penhold

Two sightings were reported in mid-June

City of Red Deer encourages voluntary water restrictions

They will ensure drinking water supply and relieve stress on treatment plant

Ward tops list “sunshine list” for Red Deer

Red Deer College leadership, Alberta Health Services top list locally

Crews respond to report of B.C. hikers falling into water in Shannon Falls area

SQUAMISH, B.C. — Search and rescue crews were to continue searching through… Continue reading

VIDEO: The cereal of the future misses the point of Dippin’ Dots

It was supposed to be the “ice cream of the future,” but… Continue reading

‘Very big shock:’ Nunavut man killed by polar bear while protecting his children

ARVIAT, Nunavut — A Nunavut man died this week while protecting his… Continue reading

Defending champ Chestnut sets record with 74 hot dogs

NEW YORK — Joey “Jaws” Chestnut extended his reign as champion eater… Continue reading

Former Olympic rower gets 13-month jail sentence for fraud after pleading guilty

VICTORIA — A former Olympic rower who mysteriously disappeared for nearly 18… Continue reading

WestJet reviewing baggage policy after customer calls it discriminatory

TORONTO — WestJet says it is reviewing its baggage policy after a… Continue reading

The Latest: Boys may be taken out of Thai cave in stages

MAE SAI, Thailand — The Latest on the search for 12 boys… Continue reading

Second refugee family leaves small Newfoundland town that sponsored them

LEWISPORTE, N.L. — The small Newfoundland town of Lewisporte has said goodbye… Continue reading

Archaeologists urge Albania to protect underwater heritage

TIRANA, Albania — Researchers are urging Albanian authorities to build a museum… Continue reading

UK police probing six assault claims against Kevin Spacey

LONDON — British police are investigating six claims of sexual assault or… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month