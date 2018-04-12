RDC Board of Governors Chair Morris Flewwelling (photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

No hard feelings over salary cap, says RDC president

‘This is the public, not private sector.’

Red Deer College president Joel Ward said he won’t criticize a provincial plan to cap his salary.

“I agree with what they’re doing. Even if I think (the cap) is maybe a little low, the principal behind it is right. This is the public, not the private sector,” said Ward, who makes $337,000 annually after 14 years at the helm.

In two years time his salary will be reduced, under new provincial rules set by Alberta’s Advanced Education Minister Marlin Schmidt. As RDC is becoming a university, such as Grant MacEwan or Mount Royal, the maximum salary for a president of that type of institution will be $305,000.

The provincial New Democrats decided to step in with salary caps after studies showed the presidents of the Universities of Alberta and Calgary were doubling their $400,000 salaries to about $800,000 with bonuses. This makes them among the best paid top post-secondary administrators in the country.

Perks or bonuses can’t be given to post-secondary presidents under the new provincial rules, which ban such things as giving houses or cars for personal use, or golf club memberships.

RDC never gave bonuses, said RDC’s Board of Governor’s chair Morris Flewwelling. His board actually went a step further on Thursday by passing rules that limit the freebies sometimes presented to administrators. Gifts can’t exceed $1,000 in total, annually, lest there’s a perception of influence or bias.

Flewwelling doesn’t believe the salary cap will limit future candidates from applying for a president’s position. Neither does Ward, who’s thinking about retiring in the next few years.

Preparations are underway to make RDC a university in three years. No new name has yet been chosen, but Ward said monikers of well-known Alberta sites and Albertans are being considered to give the local institution national awareness and appeal.

Committees are working on program planning, student support services, and quality controls needed to gain recognition from Universities Canada.

While Ward heard positive responses to RDC’s bid to offer a new applied-degree animation course and combined theatre-film program, there’s no official approval yet.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: Red Deer’s 9-1-1 Emergency Dispatcher of the Year named

Just Posted

Space heater caused house fire

No one injured in house fire Wednesday that badly damaged north-end home

Red Deer is ready for a public art gallery, says museum director

Groundwork started for creating the Art Gallery of Central Alberta

Red Deer surgeon says joint replacement wait time improvement in Central Zone is artificial

A Red Deer surgeon says a recent study that shows joint replacement… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos coach had Sylvan Lake ties

Darcy Haugan’s uncle and other relatives from Sylvan Lake travelling to Humboldt for memorial service

Lacombe family wins dream home in STARS Air Ambulance lottery

Ever since their then nine-month-old daughter had to be flown by STARS… Continue reading

Updated: Fire crews put out house fire in north Red Deer

A young couple and their baby are safe after a fire damaged their home Wednesday afternoon

Toolkit, workshops aim to improve source water quality in Red Deer River watershed

A watershed protection group has launched an action plan to encourage municipalities… Continue reading

EpiPen and EpiPen Jr for anaphylaxis in short supply: Health Canada

OTTAWA — Pfizer Canada has advised Health Canada that there’s a shortage… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Point in Time Count and Survey results to come in June

Results from Red Deer’s latest Point in Time Homeless Count and Survey… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s 9-1-1 Emergency Dispatcher of the Year named

Red Deer Emergency dispatchers answer 400 calls every day

Memorial for Humboldt Broncos to be held in Blackfalds

People looking for a way to express their grief after the Humboldt… Continue reading

Three men arrested, cocaine, crystal meth seized by Rocky Mountain House Mounties

Three men were arrested and cocaine, heroin and crystal meth were seized… Continue reading

Hockey moms urge Canadians to join Jersey Day: ‘We are all one team’

The message behind today’s campaign to support victims of the deadly Humboldt… Continue reading

Peterborough teen scores invite to royal wedding for charity work

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — A fifteen-year-old southern Ontario girl has scored an invitation… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month