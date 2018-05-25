No indication Mississauga restaurant blast was terrorism, hate crime: police

Peel Region Police are investigating an explosion that injured 15 people at the Bombay Bhel Indian restaurant Thursday night in Mississauga, Ont. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say there is no indication an explosion that injured 15 people at a Mississauga, Ont., restaurant last night was an act of terrorism or a hate crime.

Peel Region Police Chief Jennifer Evans says three people — a 35-year-old Brampton man, a 48-year-old Mississauga woman, and a 62-year-old Mississauga woman — are still in hospital, in stable condition, after the blast at the Bombay Bhel Indian restaurant last night.

Evans says another 12 people, ranging in age from 23 to 69 were treated for injuries and released from hospital.

Police say they’re still looking for two men seen on security video entering the restaurant with an “improvised explosive device.”

The first is light skinned, in his mid-20s, five-foot-ten to six feet tall, with a stocky build and was wearing dark blue jeans, a dark zippered hoodie and a baseball cap at the time of the explosion.

The second suspect is fair-skinned, five-foot-nine to five-foot-ten, with a thin build, and was wearing faded blue jeans, and a dark zipped hoodie.